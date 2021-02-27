G4 B4G4 Celebrates Pokemon: Boomer Pikachu, "Snap", Esports & More

They came. They saw. They tried to catch 'em all. First, you're welcome for the rhyme scheme there. Second, just like they promised? G4's relaunch series B4G4 celebrated the 25th anniversary of the world-consuming Pokemon franchise by turning over its Friday, February 26, programming line-up in honor of the occasion. Kicking off with the unveiling of G4's "official" Pokemon, here's a look at how The BLEEP Esports Show, Attack of the Show!, and X-Play expressed themselves in artistically creative ways (which is a fancy way of saying they made us laugh, they made us cry, and they made us better people for it).

Here's a look at the line-up, followed by all that you need to know about G4's B4G4:

"Jerry_XL Reveals G4's "Official" Pokémon!" – G4TV (YouTube & Twitch): Interim G4 CEO Jerry_XL will be picking the "Official" G4 Pokémon! Every good org has a mascot, why shouldn't G4's be a Pokémon? Find out why in this video.

"Pokémon is So Old Now!! ft. Azerrz" – Attack of the Show! (YouTube): You want to be the very best… but life doesn't always work out the way you want. In this Attack of the Show! animated short celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokemon, a 35-year-old Ash and boomer Pikachu (Pokémon age in dog years) both played by the insanely talented Azerrz, reminisce about the good ol days and talk about how hard life is now. Getting older, amiright?

"Does 'Pokémon Snap 1999' hold up? ft. Alanah Pearce" – X-Play (YouTube): "Pokémon Snap" came out 22 years ago on the N64. People thought it was good back then, but is it a jug of milk that's gone rancid after two decades? Alanah Pearce and Adam Sessler hatch the "Pokémon Snap" (1999) egg and see if it's a cute Pikachu or a deformed Charmander with its guts growing inside out begging to die.

"Is Pokémon the Greatest Esport of All Time?" – The BLEEP Esports Show (YouTube): Rachel Seltzer proves why Pokemon esports will last longer than any other esport ever. Team Rocket gets three new members… and Ovilee May and Frosk play the hardest game of "Who's That Pokemon" to ever exist.

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? Because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

Yup, you read that right. B4G4 is a weekly content series that will air on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels leading up to the official launch date. Fans can offer their thoughts on the content via G4's Reddit community, allowing them to have a direct say in the formation of the new network. Viewers can expect a wide variety of content, including original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, a G4 take on esports, and more. G4's #G4NeedsTalent campaign is scouting new talent for the relaunch, giving those in consideration opportunities to both host on-air as well produce off-air and be a part of a writing team.