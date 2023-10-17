Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Gargoyles, gen v, invincible, rick and morty, smallville, stranger things, the boys, The Sandman

Gargoyles, The Boys/Gen V, Stranger Things & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smallville, Gargoyles, Gen V, Rick and Morty, Stranger Things, Invincible, Doctor Who, The Sandman, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Smallville, USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Gargoyles, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Prime Video's Gen V/The Boys, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's The Crown, Prime Video's Invincible, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Netflix's The Sandman, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Willow/Warwick Davis, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smallville, Gargoyles, Gen V/The Boys, Rick and Morty, American Horror Stories, Stranger Things 5, Invincible, Doctor Who, The Sandman & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 17, 2023:

Smallville: Michael Rosenbaum on Lex Luthor, Leaving After Season 7

WWE Raw Preview: Fastlane Rematch Set for Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Gargoyles: Disney+, Gary Dauberman, James Wan Eye Live-Action Series

Fear the Walking Dead S08 Clip: Madison's Fight Is Now Their Fight

SNL: How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Appearing Came Together (Report)

Gen V/The Boys Crossovers Ahead of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Return

Rick and Morty Showrunner, Harmon Offer Details on Casting New Voices

American Horror Stories Season 3 Trailer: Bloody Tricks, Deadly Treats

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Ready for "Thank You and Goodbye"

The Crown Season 6: Netflix Shares Preview Images for Final Chapters

Invincible Season 3 Gets Promising Update from Robert Kirkman

Doctor Who: 2 New #WhoSpy Images Raise Toymaker, UNIT Questions

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Ep. 8 "Caves" Preview Images Released

Rick and Morty Opening No Longer Includes Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland

The Sandman Director: Neil Gaiman, A Quick Season 2 Update & More

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Rick & Rebecca Riordan Surprise NYCC

Gen V/Soldier Boy, TWD: Daryl Dixon, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Warwick Davis Vs. Disney+ in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!