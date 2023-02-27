Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 16 Sneak Previews, S02E17 Overview Released We have three sneak previews for CBS' Ghosts S02E16 "Isaac's Book," and an episode overview for S02E17 "Weekend from Hell."

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 16 "Isaac's Book": Sam (Rose McIver) struggles to keep Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) spirits up after she hits a wall trying to publish a biography about him. Also, Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) conspire to keep their relationship hidden, and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) tries to prove to Flower (Sheila Carrasco) that he can control his anger. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Richie Keen, the episode stars actor, comedian, DJ, and internet personality Flula Borg as Soren, the husband of a former journalism schoolmate of Sam's. Now, here's a look at the episode images and sneak preview clips that were released:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 17 "Weekend from Hell": Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns to Woodstone seeking Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) forgiveness so he can stay out of hell for good. Also, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) struggles to repeat an inspired culinary creation that he came up with after walking through Flower (Sheila Carrasco). Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).