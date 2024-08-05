Posted in: CBS, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cbs, eternally yours, ghosts, preview

Ghosts Showrunners Developing Vampire Family Comedy Series for CBS

CBS is opening a development room for Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's vampire family comedy Eternally Yours (working title).

It looks like Ghosts creators/showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are one step closer to adding vampires to their supernatural resumes. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that a development room for Port and Wiseman's vampire family comedy Eternally Yours (working title) has been commissioned. Written and executive produced by Port and Wiseman, the series is described as "an eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for five hundred years, and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter." Stemming from CBS Studios, the series sees Port and Wiseman executive-producing alongside Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Co. The news comes a little more than two months before CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar– starring Ghosts returns to the network (with Season 4 premiering on October 17th).

Mary Holland (Nightbitch, Big Door Prize) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, The Parenting) are set to guest star during the fourth season – with Holland set for the recurring role of Patience and Norris set as Frank, Samantha's (McIver) father. But before we get to the character descriptions, the other bit of news that came out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was a game-changer – Ambudkar learned during the panel that Jay will be able to see the ghosts in the fourth season. "I get to talk to people at work and make basic eye contact with other humans," Ambudkar responded when the news was announced. Now, here's a look at the official descriptions for Holland's and Norris' characters – with Holland's Patience looking to make an impact on Isaac right from the start of the season).

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

