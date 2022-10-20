Ghostwriter: Check Out Randall Park in This Exclusive Season 3 Clip

Randall Park arrives in an exclusive clip Bleeding Cool has obtained for the third season of the Apple TV+ series Ghostwriter. Park dives into the role of the cowardly lion among some familiar faces from the world of OZ. Premiering globally Friday, October 21, the all-new season of the modern-day Ghostwriter will feature an entirely new cast and epic literary adventure.

When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum's story "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz"; author Pablo Cartaya's "¡Leo! El Magnífico"; Beverly Cleary's novel "The Mouse and the Motorcycle"; Mick Jagger and Keith Richard's song "She's A Rainbow"; E.B. White's book "Charlotte's Web"; and Jewell Parker Rhodes' tale "Bayou Magic."

Starring Princess Mapp (Sydney to the Max, The Unicorn), Nour Assaf (The Casagrandes), and Daire McLeod (Danger Force), season three of "Ghostwriter" will also feature notable guest stars, including Park (WandaVision) as Lion in "The Ghost of Oz" journey, Jay Baruchel (This Is the End) as Ralph The Mouse in "The Ghost, The Mouse and The Motorcycle" quest, and Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart (Hacks) as Charlotte and Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon) as Wilbur in "The Ghost's Web" adventure.

The Emmy Award-winning series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award, and recognition from Common Sense Media since its debut, was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award-winning & DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing five episodes from the season. Matheny & Orenstein executive produce alongside Johnson, Christin Simms, and Blair Powers for Sinking Ship Entertainment, and Kay Wilson Stallings for Sesame Workshop.