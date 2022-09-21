Go Behind the Scenes of Dragon Ball Z With This Trunks & Goten Cel

Trunks and Goten fans are having a great year. The two young Saiyans debuted in Dragon Ball Z as the children of Vegeta and Bulma and Goku and Chichi, respectively. Their early appearances at the beginning of the Buu Saga shocked fans when the warriors showed that they were able to turn Super Saiyan at a young age. Years later, the Summer 2002 movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero finally aged the two into teenagers. You can bring a piece of Dragon Ball Z history home today with this production cel showing their original, iconic character designs now live at Heritage Auctions.

These two gave the spectators of the 25th World Martian Art Tournaments an unforgettable fight! We have in this lot an astounding hand-painted production cel from Dragon Ball Z displaying a bout between Goten and Trunks. The cel features Goten measuring 6.25" tall and Trunks standing at 6.75" on the 12 field-sized production cel, numbered A5 in the top right corner, featured on a custom-painted background trimmed to the approximate size of the cel. The lot also features the matching animation drawing, done in graphite with colored pencil shading and details. The production cel has some fading on the linework and has been taped to the custom-painted background. The background shows light surface scuffing, and the animation drawing has some folding on the top edge. The overall condition is Very Good.

Dragon Ball Z fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this incredible Trunks and Goten production cel. Best of luck!

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.