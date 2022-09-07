Go Behind The Scenes Of Kim Possible With This Rufus Concept Art

With its iconic character designs, terrific sense of humor, and a mixture of spy and superhero action, Kim Possible is one of the most memorable animated series of the early 2000s. Created by Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle for the Disney Channel, Kim Possible followed a teenage girl who worked as a crime fighter. Her helper and best bud is named Ron Stoppable, who is well-known for having Rufus, his pet naked mole rat, who often accompanies them on their adventures. Today, let's take a look at some truly adorable concept art for Rufus the Naked Mole Rat made during the production of Kim Possible that is now available for bids at Heritage Auctions.

The notably smart naked mole-rat, Rufus, is highlighted in this incredible lot with three character development/concept art drawings from the popular Disney Channel animated show Kim Possible. These phenomenal drawings of Ron's pet and friend were created by the show's character designer, Stephen Silver, famous for his work on animated series like The Fairly OddParents, Clerks: The Animated Series, and Danny Phantom, among many others. From the episode "And the Mole Rat Will Be CGI" we have a terrific drawing of the CGI Rufus seen in the episode, with the character rendered in brown colored pencil, measuring 4.25" x 5.25" on a 12 field sized animation paper with an extra piece of paper taped to the top. The lot also has a funny image of Rufus packed inside a printed hamster ball, done in brown colored pencil and measuring 2.75" on a 11" x 8.5" paper.

Heritage Notes that the rough image of Rufus rendered in graphite and measuring 4" tall is accompanied on the back of the 12 field-sized animation paper by a more refined drawing of the naked mole-rat standing at 3.25". The drawings include Stephen Silver's signature and are noted to have light handling and edgewear but are marked in Very Good condition. You can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to bid on this unforgettable bit of Kim Possible nostalgia.

