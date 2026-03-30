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Doctor Who, Star Trek Shade & The Boys/Ackles: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adult Swim, Doctor Who, The X-Files, Star Trek/Weir, Booster Gold, The Boys, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who returns to the spotlight with Eccleston teasing a comeback on one big condition.

Star Trek faces sharp criticism from Project Hail Mary’s Andy Weir, who had a pitch rejected.

The Boys: Jensen Ackles discusses Soldier Boy’s "Top Dog" status in Vought Rising.

Get sneak peeks, reviews, and previews for NCIS, Adult Swim, Daredevil, and more TV favorites.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: "NCIS" Universe, WWE/AEW, Will Trent, Adult Swim, Doctor Who, High Potential, The X-Files, Star Trek/Andy Weir, Booster Gold, The Boys: Vought Rising, Daredevil: Born Again, Ghosts, Matlock, Tracker, Marshals, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 30th, 2026:

Star Trek: John Billingsley on "Enterprise" Ending, "United" Interest

NCIS: Sydney S03E13 "Lone Wolf: Part Two" Sneak Peeks; S03E14 Preview

Tomb Raider Star Sophie Turner Suffers Injury; Series Filming Halted

NCIS: Origins S02E13 Sneak Peeks/Images; S02E14 Overview/Images

WWE Gets Greedy With $12k Italy Ticket To Make Pasta With a Wrestler

Will Trent: Check Out S04E13: "Did I Screw This Up?" Preview Images

Why AEW Collision March 28th Was The Worst Collision In History

Adult Swim April Fool's Day 2026: Will It Happen? What Can We Expect?

Euphoria S03 Trailer Tomorrow; Rue Sums Up Situation with One Word

Doctor Who: Eccleston Would Be "Back Like a Shot" on One Condition

SNL UK, The Acolyte & The Future of Star Trek: BCTV Daily Dispatch

High Potential S02E17 "Second Sunday," S02E18 "Family Tree" Overviews

Mulder & Scully MIA? Our Ryan Coogler "X-Files" Revival Series Theory

Star Trek Trashed by "Project Hail Mary" Author Who Had Pitch Rejected

Booster Gold Series: Victim of "The Studio" & "Wonder Man" Success?

The Boys: Vought Rising: Jensen Ackles on Soldier Boy Being "Top Dog"

NCIS Double Preview: S23E14 "Fleeting" & S23E15 "Knick-Knack"

Daredevil: Elodie Yung Wonders What Elektra Would Think of Matt/Karen

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Previews April 16th's S02E16 Episode

Ghosts S05E16: "Woodstone Royale" Preview: Iain Armitage Guest Stars

Matlock: Here's a Look at April 9th's S02E13: "The Future Is Nigh"

The Comeback S03E02: "Valerie Has a Secret" Preview: Valerie vs AI

Rooster Season 1 Ep. 4 Preview: Greg Lets Loose, Katie Tries Dating

DTF St. Louis S01E05 "Amphezyne" Preview: Floyd Asks Clark For a Favor

Dark Winds S04E07 "We Came Back" Preview: Vaggan Closes In on Billie

Tracker Season 3 E14 "The Field Trip": A Missing Boy, A Desperate Dad

Marshals S01E05 "Lost Girls": Kayce Goes Rogue to Find a Missing Girl

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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