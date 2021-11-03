Good Omens, Sopranos, McFarlane & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 03 Nov 21

We were the Kings and Queens of promise! We were the victims of ourselves! Maybe the children of a lesser God! Between Heaven and Hell! Heaven and… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to 30 Seconds to Mars for "Kings & Queens" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include HBO's The Sopranos & David Chase, Disney+'s Hawkeye, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Amazon & BBC's Good Omens 2, BBC's Doctor Who, HBO Max's Station Eleven, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Todd McFarlane expands into television with McFarland & Thumbs, and more! Then we wrap things up with a review of USA Network's WWE Raw.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, November 3, 2021:

The Sopranos Creator Clarifies Tony's Fate; Not Anxious for New Series

Todd McFarlane Opens TV Prod/Dev Arm- "McFarland" & "Thumbs" Announced

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop Stays Focused, Takes Aim in New Preview Images

Saturday Night Live Vid Officially Welcomes Kieran Culkin & Ed Sheeran

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Welcomes 9 More to HBO Max Cast

Station Eleven: HBO Max Post-Apocalyptic Series Adapt Shares Teaser

Saturday Night Live Confirms Majors/Swift & Liu/Saweetie for November

Y: The Last Man – Stephen King Throws Support Behind Saving Series

NXT 2.0 Preview For 11/2: The Fallout Of Halloween Havoc

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares Looks at David Tennant, Michael Sheen

Saturday Night Live – Ed Sheeran Set to Appear: "SNL Is Still On"

Doctor Who: Flux Episode 3 Info: Time Runs Wild After An "Apocalypse"

Young Justice Showrunners Reddit AMA Today; Talk Gar & Mental Health

Worked Shoot: Kevin Owens References Contract Status on WWE Raw

Stargate SG-1 & Atlantis: Brad Wright Discusses Google A.I. Table Read

The Rookie: Nathan Fillion Big Fan of Series Step-Bro Pete Davidson

Doctor Who: Flux Episode 2 Preview Images; Karvanista, Swarm & Azure

And here's a look at today's BCTV review, a look back at USA Network's WWE Raw:

WWE Raw: Same Old **** in a New Era (TM) Bag

