NXT 2.0 Preview For 11/2: The Fallout Of Halloween Havoc

Hey gang! After this past Tuesday's successful NXT Halloween Havoc and all the drama that ensued at the event, it's time to get back to our regular programming with NXT 2.0 tonight as we see all the fallout of the titles changes, career-threatening matches, and betrayals that occurred one week ago tonight.

Aside from all the drama to be sorted out tonight, we also have some matches set for this episode of NXT 2.0. Hey, how about that? Wrestling matches on a wrestling show! I think NXT could show Raw and SmackDown a couple of things with that kind of out-of-the-box thinking.

The main event tonight appears to be NXT North American Champion Carmello Hayes and his partner Trick Williams looking to get back at Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano for the terror they unleashed on them in their Haunted House at Halloween Havoc last Tuesday night.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the tag team match tonight:

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams survived Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis' haunted open house to reclaim Hayes' lost NXT North American Championship, but can they survive a tag team showdown with Gargano and The Tortured Artist? Gargano has made it clear that he is done with the weddings and the honeymoons and has returned to NXT to do what he does best: battle inside the squared circle. With his new son-in-law Lumis in tow, he has his sights set on the North American Champion. Will Hayes show why he is the champ, or will Gargano & Lumis have another laugh at the expense of Melo & Williams? Find out Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA.

In addition to that battle, tonight on NXT 2.0 we'll also see Von Wagner and Kyle O'Reilly team up to take on Legado del Fantasma in tag team action and Cameron Grimes challenge Duke Hudson in Poker at Hudson's Poker Room.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Feel the fallout of Halloween Havoc on NXT 2.0 tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhk5KXKFylw)

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.