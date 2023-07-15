Posted in: CW, Fox, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: fox, gotham, superman legacy, the cw, The Flash, Warner Bros

Gotham, The Flash & Superman Legacy: Anthony Carrigan's No DCU Newbie

With James Gunn casting him in Superman Legacy, Gotham & The Flash star Anthony Carrigan is close to completing his Justice League scorecard.

When Barry star Anthony Carrigan was announced as the new live-action Metamorpho in the upcoming Warner Bros film Superman Legacy, it marked a new frontier for the actor. Not because it's his first foray into DC, but because he already established himself on the television front in two shows Gotham, the Batman prequel, and The CW's Arrowverse in The Flash. In Fox's Gotham, which is not connected to the Arrowverse in any way, he played the charismatic contract hitman Victor Zsasz, who bounced around organized crime, originally working for Carmine Falcone (John Doman) and later for Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) before he officially became the Penguin. Carrigan appeared in 20 episodes during the course of the Bruno Heller superhero crime drama series' five-season run.

In The Flash, Carrigan played Kyle Nimbus, the meta-human who would become The Mist due to his ability to turn himself into poisonous gas after being hit by a S.T.A.R. Labs particle accelerator. He appeared in two season-one episodes. Coincidentally, Nimbus' life before becoming The Mist was that of a hitman for the Darbinyan crime family. Unfortunately, despite numerous references throughout the series to season seven, Carrigan hasn't appeared since.

Provided nothing major changes about Metamorpho, it would represent a change of pace for Carrigan playing a hero that already sees a loaded cast joining stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan playing the new Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Also announced was Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner. "I like comic books, but I'm not a diehard, but I did when all my hair fell out, go through the kind of pantheon of all of these bald superheroes and supervillains and made note of all of them," Carrigan told The Hollywood Reporter. "I remember seeing Metamorpho, and I think he had like a giant like hammer for a hand, and I was like, that guy's badass. Noted. We'll store that one away." For more, including what Metamorpho means for Carrigan as a member of the alopecia community, you can check out the interview here. Superman Legacy is slated for release on July 11, 2025. Now, here's a look at Carrigan in action during his previous two DCU runs:

