Grimm Star Elizabeth Tulloch Offers Promising Update on Series Revival

Grimm star Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois) offered a promising update on where things stand with the revival project at Peacock.

Article Summary Grimm star Elizabeth Tulloch confirms a script is in the works for the potential Peacock revival.

Original lead David Giuntoli has met with the creative team about the new Grimm series project.

Tulloch's return depends on the script and the creative direction for her character in the revival.

The Grimm revival aims to honor the original while drawing in new viewers to the franchise on Peacock.

The new year kicked off strong for fans of NBC's fantasy crime procedural Grimm, with the news that Peacock was developing a sequel/spinoff project, with the possibility of a franchise forming from it if successful. Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) had reportedly been tapped to pen the script and to executive-produce alongside the original series' creative team, co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, producer Lynn Kouf, and Sean Hayes – with the project stemming from Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills Productions and Universal Television. Seven months later, we're getting an update on where things stand from series star Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois).

Speaking with TV Line, Tulloch shared that a script was in play and that David Giuntoli, Tulloch's co-star and real-life husband, had a chance to meet with the creative team. "I know there's a script being written, and I know that [original star] David [Giuntoli] met with them. I don't think they would do a reboot or a spin-off or whatever it's going to be without David's involvement," Tulloch revealed. As for whether or not Tulloch would return, she's waiting to see a script and the direction in which the writers are taking her character. "I think it would depend on the script. Yeah, what their vision is for the character," she added.

Running for six seasons, from October 28, 2011, to March 31, 2017), the hit series spotlighted Portland homicide detective Nicholas Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), who discovers that he is actually a "Grimm" – the latest in a line of guardians sworn to keep the balance (and the peace) between humanity and the Wesen (mythological creatures). Along with Giuntoli, the popular series also starred Russell Hornsby, Elizabeth Tulloch, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz, Reggie Lee, Bree Turner, and Claire Coffee. In 2018, a spinoff focusing on a female Grimm from writer Melissa Glenn was attempted, with Greenwalt and Kouf serving as consulting producers.

The original series would also spawn a comic book series from Dynamite Comics, as well as three novels (Grimm: The Icy Touch, Grimm: The Chopping Block, and Grimm: The Killing Time) – all released in 2013 and 2014. Details of the revival/spinoff are being kept on lockdown, but the original reporting noted that it's expected to have connections with the original series while also making the series easily accessible to first-time viewers (with the hope that Grimm could become a franchise tentpole for the streaming service).

