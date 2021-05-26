Guy Fieri, Food Network Deal Keeps Flavortown Open for 3 More Years

The man of frosted tips and flaming shirts, Guy Fieri, recently discussed some deals made for his future as a host and chef on network television. For the longest time, Fieri had great success on Food Network, especially with his iconic series, Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives. After the challenges of the pandemic made it clear that restaurants would succumb to incredible struggles alongside the necessary lockdowns and quarantines, Fieri made it his mission to work on that frontier while remote work was occurring. Although he had an extensive collection with Discovery+, Fieri worked on a recent 3 year deal with Food Network worth over $80 million. The mayor of Flavortown isn't all about the cash that comes with the network apparently.

During the pandemic, Fieri raised over $25 million for workers in the food industry who lost employment from the closures made by COVID-19. Lately, the exuberant personality of Fieri has been working hard on continuing to look for relief for food workers and the restaurant industry he often celebrated so much in his shows. The solicitation of donations via emails to big company CEOs like Jeff Bezos wasn't bringing about attention like Fieri hoped and so he turned to his style of accepting what could come in as aid instead of any shaming. Fieri sold a deal on making a documentary, Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line, with Discovery that premiered back in December.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Guy Fieri Spotted Incognito In Front Row At SLIPKNOT | Metal Injection (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=us_jaOXbV2c)

Fieri feels he's being treated well at Food Network, making it all the easier to agree to a multi-year deal with them. Donations and work on helping the industry are still being made by Fieri, with examples such as his donations of unused food to missions every year. So, for now, "The Mayor of Flavortown" can still be found at home at Food Network.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.