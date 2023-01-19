Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Responds to Being Released By WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was released by WWE earlier today. He had been working for the company as a coach at the Performance Center.

We have learned that WWE has released WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of the most decorated tag team in history, The Dudley Boyz, D-Von Dudley, this afternoon. Dudley (real name Devon Hughes) had been working for the company in a backstage role since his in-ring retirement in 2016. While he had spent most of that time as a Producer for their live shows, as of late, he was working as a coach for their young talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The news of D-Von Dudley's release was first shared by PWInsider, who says he was informed of his dismissal earlier today. Dudley himself took to his personal Twitter to confirm the news, tweeting he "would like to thank Vince, Paul(HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the opportunity that was given. I'm very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!!"

D-Von Dudley began his wrestling career in 1991 and gained fame upon joining ECW in 1996, where he eventually became the character he would be known for the rest of his career. He also started teaming up with Buh Buh Rey Dudley, forming the Dudley Boyz, and the team would go on to become arguably the greatest tag team of all time. Across ECW, WWE, NJPW, TNA, and other promotions, the Dudleys would win a combined 21 Tag Team Titles and are the only team in history to win Tag Titles across so many promotions.

Upon first becoming a Producer in 2016, D-Von Dudley didn't have an easy transition into the backstage role, saying in 2021, "I hated it at first; I didn't like it. Now, I've grown into it. Working with guys like the Usos, the New Day, even Rey and Dominik [Mysterio], the Viking Raiders, [and] The Bludgeon[Brothers], I had great matches with those guys in the ring with them as well as producing their matches. I felt that I was wrong again and not getting the opportunity to wrestle continuously, but you know it is what it is."

Clearly, he grew into the role over time and was trusted with guiding the next generation of WWE stars down at the Performance Center. But now that chapter appears to be closed for D-Von Dudley as his WWE days (at least for now) are over. Was it not working out, or is this the beginning of a new onslaught of releases in the wake of Vince McMahon's return to the company? We will find out soon enough.