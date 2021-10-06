Halloween Havoc - The Classic Show Is Set To Return Again On NXT

Halloween Havoc – The Classic WCW Show Is Set To Return Again On NXT

While AEW has in many ways become the spiritual successor to WCW, the fact remains that WWE owns WCW and all of its titles and trademarks. Included in that is the former promotion's entire Pay Per View history and the names of said events. WWE is well aware of wrestling fans' nostalgia and as such, have used NXT as a way to bring back some beloved WCW events, including The Great American Bash, War Games, and of course, Halloween Havoc. And seeing as it's Halloween season once again, NXT will indeed be dusting off the spooky decorations once more as the brand announced last night that the Tuesday, October 26 episode of NXT 2.o will play host to this year's Halloween Havoc.

The USA Network will again play host to the Pay Per View-Esque Halloween Havoc event, supplementing a regular Tuesday night episode of NXT 2.0. There's no word on if this year's show will again have a guest host but with last year's host Shotzi Blackheart now a part of the SmackDown roster, it's possible that if they have one, it will have to be a role filled by someone else.

Along with the announcement of the event's return this year, NXT also set up a pretty big match for Halloween Havoc in three weeks.

Last night's NXT 2.0 set up the main event for Halloween Havoc, with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defending his title against big rookie upstart Bron Breakker. It might even include more participants, as Ciampa further set it up that if he is defeated by Joe Gacy in a non-title match on next week's NXT 2.0, Gacy will be added to the title match at Halloween Havoc, making it a Triple Threat Match.

To watch this year's Halloween Havoc event, tune in to the USA Network on Tuesday, October 26 at 8 pm.