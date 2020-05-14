Hangman Page and Young Bucks Returning for AEW Double or Nothing

AEW has confirmed that "Hangman" Adam Page and the Young Bucks will make their return for the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle challenged The Elite to the match on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, likening it to an even more chaotic version of the street fight between Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Jericho and Sammy Guevara on the previous week's episode of Dynamite. The match will take place inside the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium. It's unclear whether it will occur live or be pretaped with cinematic effects similar to some of the matches WWE has been producing during the pandemic.

Additionally, it was not immediately clear just who would be fighting on the side of The Elite. Both the Young Bucks and Hangman Page have been quarantining for more than a month. Though all three stars have appeared on episodes of Being the Elite, it has been a question up until now when they would return to AEW. However, it looks like we can definitely count on all three being present at the event. First, according to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, the plan is for Jericho, Guevara, Jake Hager, and Santana and Ortiz to fight Omega, Hardy, the Bucks, and Page. And confirming this, AEW has updated their Twitter banner for Double or Nothing to feature those wrestlers (h/t 411 Mania).

That leaves the appearance of just one star in question for May 23rd. Vanguard-1, Matt Hardy's beloved drone, was killed in an attack by the Inner Circle on Dynamite last night. Is it possible that Vanguard can be rebuilt in the next two weeks in time for Double or Nothing? That question may need to be answered on a future episode of Dynamite, unless AEW is planning to save it for a surprise appearance.