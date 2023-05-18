Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch Get Super Cool Mondo Screenprint Releases Attention, Mondo Marvel collectors! You have a drop today that includes some awesome Hawkeye & Scarlet Witch screenprints up for grabs.

Mondo is still making posters, and today they will have a new, awesome Hawkeye screenprint available for us to drool over and purchase. This is limited to 150 pieces and features artwork by the amazing David Aja. Some of you may recognize this image. Another Marvel screenprint will also be available, featuring a P. Craig Russell image, the cover of Marvel Fanfare #6. That one is limited to 165 copies. You can see both below and try to pick them up at noon here.

Mondo Hawkeye & Marvel Fanfare Release Details

Here's a look at all of the official intel that you need to know: "This week, we're debuting two comically good Marvel screenprints! First up is the infamous David Aja HAWKEYE poster, the art for which was created for the Disney+ show but never used. (Or was it …?) We've always loved David's work on VOL. 4 and are honored to give this screenprint the release it deserves. We're also dropping a new P. Craig Russell's screenprint featuring the cover of "MARVEL FANFARE" #6. Released January 1, 1983, this legendary issue boasts some of our all-time favorite Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch panels. These posters will be available Thursday, May 18 at 11 AM CT on The Drop at MondoShop.com. P.S. We hope to see you at Texas Frightmare Weekend next week, where we'll be unveiling several exclusive posters. (And if you can't make it, we'll make sure you get a chance to snag any remainders in our webstore."

We will be here to show you all of those Texas Frightmare reveals as well, as that is always a fun event with some great pieces to add to your walls. For now, though, good luck to those trying for Hawkeye and Marvel Fanfare, as they never last very long, and one as cool as that Aja Hawkeye one will be a blink-and-you-miss-it situation later on today.