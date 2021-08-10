Heels Season 1 Preview: Bobby Pin Still Has A Whole Lot Left to Learn

This Sunday, STARZ's Heels officially opens the doors to the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) Dome for viewers to check out for themselves. To help get folks in the mood, the cable network has been sharing previews for the pro-wrestling drama, with the first one getting to the heart of the family and professional drama between Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig). This time around, Kelli Berglund's Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado's Rooster Robbins, James Harrison's Apocalypse, and Robby Ramos' Diego offer some "tough love" training to Trey Tucker's Bobby Pin before someone gets hurt- like Rooster.

Here's your look at the newest preview for STARZ's Heels, set to hit the ring this Sunday, August 15:

For a look behind the scenes at the folks that make up the world of the Duffy Wrestling League and the community that's built around them over the years, check out the following clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Wrestling of Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHSaEkpsvN8)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for STARZ's pro-wrestling drama:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels | Official Trailer | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKFfSSXavYc)

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.