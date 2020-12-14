Helstrom Cancellation Ends Jeph Loeb's Live-Action Marvel Series Run

It was a long, slow, and painful process- but an inevitable one. Once the dust settled over who would be the bigwig in charge of Marvel Studios moving forward and Kevin Feige was left sitting on the iron throne, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Jeph Loeb's creative presence around the television division would be "loeb-otomized." Well, that next stage happened on Monday when Hulu announced that the Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon-starring Helstrom had been canceled after one season.

The move puts an end to Loeb's live-action series run for Marvel, with only animated series M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey remaining (with both expected to see at least one season in the first half of 2021).

Austen's Daimon Helstrom is a professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist. Daimon has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for; he just hopes he can help a few of the people closest to him. In his battle against a hidden world, Daimon is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they're vanquished. Lemmon's Ana Helstrom runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools, but her true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, Ana is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.

Executive produced by series showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Jeph Loeb, and Karim Zreik, Marvel's Helstrom stars Tom Austen (Grantchester, The Royals) as Daimon Helstrom, Sydney Lemmon (Fear of The Walking Dead) as Ana Helstrom, Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland, The Meyerowitz Stories) as Victoria Helstrom, Robert Wisdom (Ballers, Watchmen) as Caretaker, June Carryl (Mindhunter, Dead Women Walking) as Dr. Louise Hastings, Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion, Insatiable) as Gabriella Rosetti, Alain Uy (The Passage, Paper Tigers) as Chris Yen, Daniel Cudmore (X-Men and Twilight franchises) as Keith Spivey, and David Meunier (Justified) as Finn Miller.