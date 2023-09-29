Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 30 coins, collection, conjuring kesha, evil dead, halloween, HBO, horror, House of Halloween, max, streaming, the dead files, The Nun
House of Halloween: Max Unleashes Spotlight Page, Curated Collection
Celebrate the spooky season with Max's House of Halloween: an interactive spotlight page and curated collection of holiday tricks & treats.
Max's first "House of Halloween" interactive spotlight page is now live, featuring fan-favorite characters and curations based on scare levels for everyone in the household. Serving as the premier destination for Halloween on Max, the spotlight page separates content into various scare levels, featuring categories such as Sweet Treat, which highlights titles like Coraline, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and Halloween Cookie Challenge, Scary, But Not Scary-Scary, which includes HBO's The Last of Us, True Blood, and Lovecraft Country, and Haunt Your Dreams, showcasing some of Max's most chilling content, with a lineup of horror films including Annabelle, It, Evil Dead Rise, The Nun, and The Exorcist, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.
Additionally, the second season of the HBO Original horror series 30 Coins debuts on October 23rd. The series stars Paul Giamatti, Megan Montaner, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre and revolves around an exorcist and ex-convict exiled to a remote Spanish town where residents find themselves plagued by mysterious demonic occurrences. The new season intensifies the stakes, confining most of the town's locals to a psychiatric hospital while a courageous few must confront a new enemy so perverse that even the devil fears him. Clearly, a welcome addition to the "House of Halloween" lineup…
The platform also features a selection of ghost-related and paranormal series from Discovery and Travel Channel. Fans of the genre can enjoy series including Ghost Adventures, The Dead Files, Conjuring Kesha, and more. New seasons premiering on Max in the month include Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror (10/1), Ghost Adventures: Devil Island (10/4), and season 20 of Ghost Adventures. (10/11)
Max also has an expansive library of family-friendly Halloween content. Halloween collections on the kid's home page and on the Kids & Family genre pages include "Scoobtober," "Family-Friendly Frights," "Halloween Episodes," and "Looney Tunes: Hare-Raising Frights." In addition, culinary enthusiasts can savor an extensive menu of Halloween baking shows, including series like Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Cake-Off, Halloween Cookie Challenge, Kids Halloween Baking Championship, and more.
Below is a list of the curations along with a selection of series and films available to stream on Max's "House of Halloween" spotlight page.
Your Costume Inspiration
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Max Original
And Just Like That…, Max Original
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)
Batman (1989)
Blade (1998)
Game of Thrones, HBO Original
Harley Quinn, Max Original
House of the Dragon, HBO Original
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original
Spirited Away (2001)
Succession, HBO Original
The Flash (2023)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Mask (1994)
The Matrix (1999)
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Titans, Max Original
Velma, Max Original
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Pure Nightmare Fuel
30 Coins, HBO Original
A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise
The Amityville Horror (1979)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Barbarian (2022)
Child's Play (1988)
Critters (1986)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Hereditary (2018)
Insidious (2010)
Malignant (2021)
Orphan (2009)
Poltergeist (1982)
Species (1995)
The Cabin in the Woods (2011)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
The Descent (2005)
The Fly (1986)
The Haunting (1963)
The Hole in the Ground (2019)
The Lodge (2019)
The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
The Witch (2015)
Killer Creations
All-Star Halloween Spectacular
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Cake-Off
Halloween Cookie Challenge
Halloween Wars
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes
Outrageous Pumpkins
Scoobtober
Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!
LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash
LEGO Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood
Scoob! (2020)
Scooby-Doo (Movie)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo
Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King
Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?!
Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & the Bold
Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo
Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map!
Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery
Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie
Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost
Scooby-Doo! and the Spooky Scarecrow
Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon
Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare
Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster
Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace
Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
Halloween with the Kids
Beetlejuice (1988)
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Daphne & Velma
Earwig and the Witch (2020)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)
Frankelda's Book of Spooks (10/12)
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Halloween Cookie Challenge
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes
Kids Halloween Baking Championship
Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)
Monsters vs Aliens (2009)
My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
Oscar's Handmade Halloween (10/5)
Peter and the Wolf (2023) (10/19)
Spirited Away (2001)
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)
The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Halloween Inspired Discovery and Travel Channel Series to Stream
A Haunting
America's Scariest Halloween Attractions
Conjuring Kesha
Destination Fear
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists
Expedition X
Fright Club
Ghost Adventures
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic's Zoo
Ghost Brothers
Halloween's Most Extreme
Help! My House is Haunted
Jack Osbourne's Buried Bloodlines (10/27)
Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror
Kindred Spirits
Michigan Hell House
Most Terrifying Places in America
Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes
Paranormal Lockdown
Portals to Hell
The Dead Files
The Holzer Files
These Woods Are Haunted