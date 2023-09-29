Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 30 coins, collection, conjuring kesha, evil dead, halloween, HBO, horror, House of Halloween, max, streaming, the dead files, The Nun

House of Halloween: Max Unleashes Spotlight Page, Curated Collection

Celebrate the spooky season with Max's House of Halloween: an interactive spotlight page and curated collection of holiday tricks & treats.

Max's first "House of Halloween" interactive spotlight page is now live, featuring fan-favorite characters and curations based on scare levels for everyone in the household. Serving as the premier destination for Halloween on Max, the spotlight page separates content into various scare levels, featuring categories such as Sweet Treat, which highlights titles like Coraline, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and Halloween Cookie Challenge, Scary, But Not Scary-Scary, which includes HBO's The Last of Us, True Blood, and Lovecraft Country, and Haunt Your Dreams, showcasing some of Max's most chilling content, with a lineup of horror films including Annabelle, It, Evil Dead Rise, The Nun, and The Exorcist, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

Additionally, the second season of the HBO Original horror series 30 Coins debuts on October 23rd. The series stars Paul Giamatti, Megan Montaner, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre and revolves around an exorcist and ex-convict exiled to a remote Spanish town where residents find themselves plagued by mysterious demonic occurrences. The new season intensifies the stakes, confining most of the town's locals to a psychiatric hospital while a courageous few must confront a new enemy so perverse that even the devil fears him. Clearly, a welcome addition to the "House of Halloween" lineup…

The platform also features a selection of ghost-related and paranormal series from Discovery and Travel Channel. Fans of the genre can enjoy series including Ghost Adventures, The Dead Files, Conjuring Kesha, and more. New seasons premiering on Max in the month include Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror (10/1), Ghost Adventures: Devil Island (10/4), and season 20 of Ghost Adventures. (10/11)

Max also has an expansive library of family-friendly Halloween content. Halloween collections on the kid's home page and on the Kids & Family genre pages include "Scoobtober," "Family-Friendly Frights," "Halloween Episodes," and "Looney Tunes: Hare-Raising Frights." In addition, culinary enthusiasts can savor an extensive menu of Halloween baking shows, including series like Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Cake-Off, Halloween Cookie Challenge, Kids Halloween Baking Championship, and more.

Below is a list of the curations along with a selection of series and films available to stream on Max's "House of Halloween" spotlight page.

Your Costume Inspiration

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Max Original

And Just Like That…, Max Original

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Batman (1989)

Blade (1998)

Game of Thrones, HBO Original

Harley Quinn, Max Original

House of the Dragon, HBO Original

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original

Spirited Away (2001)

Succession, HBO Original

The Flash (2023)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Mask (1994)

The Matrix (1999)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Titans, Max Original

Velma, Max Original

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Pure Nightmare Fuel

30 Coins, HBO Original

A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Barbarian (2022)

Child's Play (1988)

Critters (1986)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Hereditary (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Malignant (2021)

Orphan (2009)

Poltergeist (1982)

Species (1995)

The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Descent (2005)

The Fly (1986)

The Haunting (1963)

The Hole in the Ground (2019)

The Lodge (2019)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Witch (2015)

Killer Creations

All-Star Halloween Spectacular

Halloween Baking Championship

Halloween Cake-Off

Halloween Cookie Challenge

Halloween Wars

Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes

Outrageous Pumpkins

Scoobtober

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!

LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash

LEGO Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood

Scoob! (2020)

Scooby-Doo (Movie)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo

Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King

Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?!

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & the Bold

Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo

Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map!

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery

Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost

Scooby-Doo! and the Spooky Scarecrow

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare

Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy

Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur

Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace

Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

Halloween with the Kids

Beetlejuice (1988)

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Daphne & Velma

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Frankelda's Book of Spooks (10/12)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Halloween Cookie Challenge

Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes

Kids Halloween Baking Championship

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Monsters vs Aliens (2009)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Oscar's Handmade Halloween (10/5)

Peter and the Wolf (2023) (10/19)

Spirited Away (2001)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)

The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Halloween Inspired Discovery and Travel Channel Series to Stream

A Haunting

America's Scariest Halloween Attractions

Conjuring Kesha

Destination Fear

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists

Expedition X

Fright Club

Ghost Adventures

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic's Zoo

Ghost Brothers

Halloween's Most Extreme

Help! My House is Haunted

Jack Osbourne's Buried Bloodlines (10/27)

Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming

Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror

Kindred Spirits

Michigan Hell House

Most Terrifying Places in America

Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes

Paranormal Lockdown

Portals to Hell

The Dead Files

The Holzer Files

These Woods Are Haunted

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!