Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: 30 coins, HBO, max, paul giamatti, premiere

30 Coins Season 2 Set for October Debut; Paul Giamatti Joins Cast

30 Coins welcomes us back to the depths of hell for Season 2 this October - with Billions star Paul Giamatti joining the cast.

It was recently announced that season two of the HBO Original drama series 30 Coins is set to debut this October. The eight-episode season of the acclaimed horror series, produced by HBO Europe in Spain, will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max this October.

In the first season of 30 Coins, we followed Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández), an exorcist sent away by the church to become the local priest of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain. When inexplicable terror begins to plague the idyllic community, the local vet Elena (Megan Montaner), and the town's mayor, Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), form an unlikely alliance to understand the source of the strange and demonic events. The season included 8 hour-long episodes in total.

In season two of 30 Coins, most residents of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events, have lost their minds and are confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena lies comatose in a Madrid hospital bed; Paco, shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. As the horror intensifies around them, our group of heroes must face a mysterious new enemy (Paul Giamatti) – someone so perverse that even the devil fears him. Returning cast includes Macarena Gómez, Pepón Nieto, Cósimo Fusco, Manolo Solo, Nuria González, Javier Bódalo, and Manuel Tallafé.

30 Coins is directed by Álex de la Iglesia and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat, and Antony Root. Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang are Executive Producers for Pokeepsie Films. Production services for the second season of 30 Coins are provided by Anciana Milenaria S.L., a Pokeepsie Films company. The second season of 30 Coins was filmed in Spain, Italy, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. It's been a while since the first season premiered in 2020, but 30 Coins is back and arriving for fans this fall.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!