House of the Dragon: Doctor Who "Son" Ty Tennant Now A Targaryen!?

The second half of the first season of House of the Dragon revealed that Ty Tennant would play the older Aegon Targaryen, an heir to the throne of Westeros. Many wags are making a big deal out of this because Ty is the son of former Doctor David Tennant and former Doctor's daughter (both literally and fictionally, for she is the real-life daughter of Fifth Doctor Peter Davison) Georgia Tennant.

Doctor Who has deep cuts in House of the Dragon. Former Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith has gone from a Doctor to a Targaryen. Smith's Prince Daemon is an utterly troll-ish dickhead, murderous sociopath (a very common family trait in the Targaryens), and incestuous f-boi who can't get it up, and loads of fun to watch for that. While both his grandfather Davison and father have been Doctor Whos, Ty Tennant is… a Targaryen, one of those incest-and-power-mad despots of a sexist fantasy medieval kingdom that drive this show. But there's still time. He might be a Doctor yet. That said, if the Doctor ever landed on Westeros, the Timelord would likely find the place so disgusting that they would very likely foment a rebellion that brings down the entire feudal system of Kings Landing.

Aegon will be having a busy time on House of the Dragon as it follows George R.R. Martin's source novel Fire and Blood, which chronicles the Targaryen civil war between heirs to the throne Rhaeneryas (whose older incarnation will be played by Emma D'arcy) and Aegon with the help of his mother Queen Regent Alicent Hightower (whose older version will be played by Olivia Cooke), her father Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), and Ser Cristin Cole (Fabien Frankel). Shenanigans ensue, that is, if you consider lots and lots of war, death, and murder to be "shenanigans." That's just another day in the week for the Targaryens. The Dance of the Dragons is what the crux of the TV series is heading toward. House of the Dragon is ultimately about how the Targaryeans' petty infighting results in a devastating civil war that will lead to the death of virtually all the dragons, eroding the power of the Targaryen Dynasty and leading to their downfall 190 years later. Nobody wins the Game of Thrones – it is a trap all along. Everyone has a terrible time and ending, including both Rhaeneryas and Aegon. It's very tempting to tell you what happens to everyone for a laugh, but we have decided not to

As House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said, "This is how you tell this story correctly. We're telling a story of a generational war. We set everything up so by the time that first sword stroke falls, you understand all the players." We assume you're here for the Deaths by Dragon. There are a lot of deaths caused by dragons in this story, including dragon-on-dragon killings. That is the brand of House of the Dragon. By the time the Dance of the Dragons is over, a huge chunk of the known cast will be dead from a dragon. You could say House of the Dragon is the biggest expression of Leo Tolstoy's belief that "all happy families are the same, but every unhappy family is unique." Throw in murder and incest as the Targaryen Family's feature, not a bug, and you could tell endless stories about them until the last one is dead. And in the Game of Thrones TV universe, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is now the last living Targaryen. At least he doesn't have anyone left to commit incest with.

House of the Dragon is on HBO.