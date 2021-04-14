Housebroken: FOX Previews New Animated Series with Lisa Kudrow & More

There's a new series coming to FOX's "Animation Domination" lineup alongside classics like Bob's Burgers and newcomers like The Great North. This show is titled Housebroken and it has already released a few teasers revealing characters ahead of its' May 31st premiere date. These teasers are small glances at some of the pets the audience should be expecting to meet, and although short clips, they give a taste of some of the voice talents being brought on. Fantastic names such as Tony Hale, Maria Bamford, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Jason Mantzoukas, Lisa Kudrow, and more are attached to this project. The character of Honey is voiced by Kudrow in one of the teasers, while the other two of Chief and Chico are voiced by Faxon and Richardson.

Housebroken is set to air this summer on Monday nights on FOX. The general concept of the show surrounds the previously mentioned character of Honey as she attempts to set up a therapy group for the pets in the neighborhood. The pets try to navigate the ups and downs of their owners and bring their hilarious and absurdly unique concerns to each other in these sessions. With how insane and yet incredibly funny pets can be, and how they've been for people during the pandemic, this series could be a big hit with audiences this summer and maybe beyond that.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet Honey This Summer On An All New Series | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN9lLyQZ1uw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet Chief This Summer On An All New Series | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oJp2c_hZmE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet Chico This Summer On An All New Series | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgrSz4pOno8)

Housebroken's writing credits go to Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden, and Clea DuVall. Allan has previous production experience with shows like Scrubs and Veep. Crittenden has extensive production experiences from Everybody Loves Raymond and also the series Veep, and DuVall is known for popular appearances from But I'm A Cheerleader, Veep, and The Handmaid's Tale. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about this upcoming addition from FOX!