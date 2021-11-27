How Bobby Fish Pinning Wheeler Yuta Proves NXT is Better Than AEW

Former Undisputed Era members Bobby Fish and Adam Cole defeated Best Friends members Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Rampage this week, with Fish pinning Yuta after an avalanche falcon arrow in the opening match. The feud between these two teams that at one time represented bitter rivals in a wrestling ratings war was a chance at redemption for WWE NXT, which was bullied off Wednesday nights by AEW and Tony Khan, just like Tony Khan bullies The Chadster every week with wrestling television that makes The Chadster sexually impotent.

Think about it. Bobby Fish is a product of the WWE developmental system. He was nothing before he came to WWE NXT, and yes, he has seriously downgraded by going to AEW, but he still carries that WWE Performance Center ethos that was instilled in him by Triple H, Vince McMahon, and Bruce Pritchard. Wheeler Yuta, on the other hands, was trained by the Best Friends and can be considered a homegrown AEW Superstar. When these two clashed, it meant a lot more than just two guys, one with a sweet mustache, competing for the right to call their tag team partner their best friend. It was reliving the Wednesday Night Wars, AEW vs. NXT, in the same way that Sting vs. Triple H revisited the Monday Night Wars, and to ultimately prove the same result: WWE is better than AEW.

Frankly, The Chadster is surprised that Tony Khan would admit such a thing with his booking Fish to get the pin in this match, but that's what happened Vince McMahon would never be so stupid to let that happen. He would make sure anyone who previously wrestled successfully for another organization jobs repeatedly to the likes of The Miz and The Chadster's favorite wrestler, Baron Corbin, before being allowed to build their career back up. But look how Tony Khan has treated Bobby Fish and Adam Cole; it just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling