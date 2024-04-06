Posted in: CW, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: inside of you, lex luthor, michael rosenbaum, superman

Inside of You: Michael Rosenbaum Likes Idea of All Lex Luthor Episode

Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) likes the idea of a special Inside of You podcast episode featuring others who've played/voiced Lex Luthor.

Along with his Inside of You podcast, Michael Rosenbaum has been revisiting his old Smallville stomping grounds with co-star Tom Welling with the Talk Ville podcast. As if that hasn't kept him busy enough, he's also been checking in with a number of other sites and podcasts to discuss his run as Lex Luthor on the popular, long-running series. But Rosenbaum was hit with a question during a recent interview that could lead to a very special episode of Inside of You – one that includes all of the available actors who've either live-action portrayed or voiced Lex Luthor (minus Kevin Spacey and Chris Noth). Based on Rosenbaum's response, the episode could end up being more of a matter of when and not if it happens.

"That's actually a good idea. I wonder who I can get on. That'd be cool! That would be really cool to get everybody just sitting down and or even on a Zoom call. I could go, 'What was what was it like for you? What did you like about this?' and talk about Superman that can be really cool. I would be up for that. Let me see what I could do," Rosenbaum shared. "I know Nicholas said when he's done filming, he'd love to come back on the podcast and talk about how it was, so I'd like to him to do that. But maybe we could do something, even if it's like having those guys on for like 20-30 minutes as part of an episode. Let me see because I still talk to Clancy occasionally; I talk to Jon Cryer. Nicholas and I've been texting."

If our scorecard is up to date in terms of Lex Luthor (apologizing in advance for missing anyone), that would mean Rosenbaum could consider Gene Hackman (OG "Superman" films), Sherman Howard (Superboy), Michael Bell (1988 Superman animated), John Shea (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Clancy Brown (Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, The Batman), Jon Cryer ("Arrowverse"), James Marsters (Superman: Doomsday), Anthony LaPaglia (All-Star Superman), Kevin Michael Richardson (Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Mark Rolston (Young Justice), Michael Cudlitz (Superman & Lois), and Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Here's a look at the video clip of Rosenbaum discussing a possible special episode of "Inside of You":

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Has Favorite Lex Luthor & That's Okay

Last summer, Gunn checked in with Rosenbaum on the latter's Inside of You podcast to cover a whole ton of issues. At one point, Rosenbaum shifted the Superman conversation to a subject near and dear to his heart – Lex Luthor. Though Rosenbaum said he assumed Lex would be in the film, Gunn made it clear that info never came from him. So from a purely hypothetical standpoint, Rosenbaum asked Gunn if there is a Lex Luthor, that he's portrayed as "grounded and real" and true to the character's core – an approach Gunn seemed to agree with (referring to Rosenbaum as "definitely the best Lex"). Well, that didn't seem to go over well with folks who were fans of Eisenberg, Hackman, and other folks who've portrayed The Man of Steel's arch-nemesis. In particular, some Zack Snyder fans thought the conversation was a directly veiled slap at the Snyderverse. So after clarifying that it was never intended as any kind of slight, Gunn had to follow up with a tweet where he argued that he had a right to have a favorite Lex – which is a weird thing to be put into a position to have to argue because… you know… opinions. We all have them.

"In reading these replies, sometimes it seems like people are looking for things to get outraged about & have little sense of history. Although Donner's 'Superman' movies are some of my favorites, I've spoken out publicly before, & even written about it in EW back in the early 2000s, perhaps unwisely, that Lex Luthor is not my favorite part of those films," Gunn responded in a tweet looking to put to rest a non-issue that became an issue (shocking for social media, we know). "The portrayal can lean campy & I wished he seemed like a greater threat & I wished he'd played it bald throughout. I regret having intimated that I didn't like ANY Lex on Michael's show, but there it is. For the record, I think Hackman is one of the five greatest actors of the '70s & '80s, and he starred in some of my favorite movies; I just didn't love him as Lex." Here's a look at Gunn's tweet:

In reading these replies, sometimes it seems like people are looking for things to get outraged about & have little sense of history. Although Donner's Superman movies are some of my favorites, I've spoken out publicly before, & even written about it in EW back in the early… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the complete episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here:

