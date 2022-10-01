Interview with the Vampire: Check Out AMC Series' Musical Overture

With only about 24 hours before Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) highly-anticipated Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire hits our screens, things are going pretty well for the AMC series. Along with the Sam Reid (Lestat De Lioncourt), Jacob Anderson (Louis De Point Du Lac), Bailey Bass (Claudia), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy)-starring series receiving some incredibly strong early reviews, viewers won't have to wonder about the show's fate with AMC already ordering a second season. But there's still the matter of this weekend's series premiere, and to that end, we have a very cool & special preview to pass along. To help set the musical mood for what's to come, the network released Daniel Hart's musical overture for your listening pleasure.

Now here's a look at Hart's overture from AMC's upcoming adaptation that was released earlier today:

And here's a new set of preview images to pass along for S01E01 "In Throes of Increasing Wonder…" (directed by Alan Taylor with a teleplay from Jones), as well as a behind-the-scenes look at how the premiere made it from the script to screen.

And here's a look at some moments from behind the scenes of the filming on the first episode:

The series also stars newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy). Now here's a look at what's to come next month in this behind-the-scenes featurette, Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire: Behind the Scenes Special:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (premiering on October 2nd), followed by the most recently released teaser:

A luxury apartment covering an entire single floor of a high rise. Where the Vampire has granted the interview with the man he once judged to be unworthy. And where the journalist Daniel Molloy has hustled, for a second shot at the interview that got away from him 40 years earlier… Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, Interview with The Vampire follows Louis' epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900's New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel.

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.