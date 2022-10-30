Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 5 Review: Things Fall Apart

This week's episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, S01E05 "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart," was an intense piece to follow. It went from a family memoir to the diary of a mad woman trying to satiate her blood lust and the eternal battle of teenage confusion and the need to grow. I will not lie; I had a difficult time reviewing this episode because it was so freaking intense that I kept having to turn away. The performances put on by Sam Reid (Lestat de Lioncourt), Jacob Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac), Bailey Bass (Claudia), and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) were just stellar, and at no point do I ever feel taken out of the narrative. On the other hand, I often catch myself acting like these are real people.

Anyway, we are taken on a rollercoaster of emotions after the occurrences of last week. Claudia did mean it when she said she was just getting started. We go from feeling for this cursed child to being chilled by the memory of the last quote by each of her kills that seem to go on for what Rashid (Assad Zaman) recalls as 42 pages long. This goes from concern from Louis that she is starving herself to Lestat showing him that she is sneaking out to kill. Of course, they realize everything going on after reading her diaries and confront her about this. Lestat admits, in the process, that she is a mistake. His seething jealousy creeps up little by little until he can no longer contain it (though, as we learn, it was more a matter of him looking for the right moment to strike to use it to his advantage).

We get to see the exact point where things started turning, not just in the past, but as Molloy read the journals, and it turned into disgust over a serial killer. As the story progressed and the bodies started showing up, we realize how messed up things truly were: Claudia was keeping random mementos from each kill. Not just that, but eyes started turning in their direction, and even officers went by to check the home. This scene nearly had me pissing myself as the officers went by room by room.

Interview with the Vampire S01E05: Claudia's "College Tour"

After Claudia leaves for college, we see things have not gone back to where things had been between Lestat and Louis, they actually seem even worse now. Lestat does not even hide his jealousy as he reminds Louis that he is a full-fledged adult man with the correct packages that come with it. However, it falls on deaf ears, and Lestat goes to that lady once again, continuing even after being exposed. Their dynamic has grown colder and colder, and Lestat seems to have grown tired of Louis' passiveness… or lack of attention. We have seen before how Lestat feasts on attention, and he sees Louis as leaving him starving.

On her end, Claudia comes across a vampire who does not seem to take Claudia's bluntness kindly, and we get to see not all vampires outside act like Louis or composed like Lestat. However, after Molloy's previous comments, Louis refuses to let him know what happened shortly after, as four pages have been torn off. Louis crosses a very thin line and messes with Molloy's illness threatening him to drop the subject. Things got so bad even Rashid had to apologize on his behalf. I guess Louis is not as fully in control of his instincts-slash-emotions as he wants to make it seem, and some things hit far too close to home. Anyway, Molloy is not intimidated by his bullshit and slaps the vampire.

Louis loses the family he has left and crumbles in front of the tombstone with his name on it, and Claudia realizes that, like her, there are demons he faces as well. I think she came back for this reason and tries to convince him to leave for Europe with her by exposing Lestat's behavior. Things head south quickly as Lestat slips into pure demonic mode. He makes it very clear all he wanted was for Louis to love him, but at what price? Lestat's love language seems to be as twisted as the man himself, and his ego just will not allow him to let go of things. He wants Louis to be solely his yet refuses to allow Louis to love freely as well. Claudia calls him out on all his toxicity, and he is unable to bear the truth.

I am very much looking forward to seeing if we get some insight as to why he is the charming, messed-up fuck-boy he is and why he is against Louis going to Europe with Claudia. Does this have to do with his initial response to Louis about vampires? Are there more? Is he not liked? Also, should we assume he was the one who turned the abusive vampire Claudia encountered? And will we find out what those pages that were ripped out of Claudia's journal have in them? AMC's Interview with the Vampire continues to impress, with Reid, Anderson, Bass & Bogosian all delivering award-worthy performances.

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 This week's episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, S01E05 "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart," was an intense piece to follow. It went from a family memoir to the diary of a mad woman trying to satiate her blood lust and the eternal battle of teenage confusion and the need to grow. I will not lie; I had a difficult time reviewing this episode because it was so freaking intense that I kept having to turn away. The performances put on by Sam Reid (Lestat), Jacob Anderson (Louis), Bailey Bass (Claudia), and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) were just stellar, and at no point do I ever feel taken out of the narrative. On the other hand, I often catch myself acting like these are real people.