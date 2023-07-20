Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023, season 2

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Key Art Poster Sets 2024 Return

Here's a new poster for AMC's' Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is making its presence known at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with "The Street of Immortality" promoting Anne Rice's entire "Immortal Universe." But that didn't mean that AMC Networks didn't have a little something for the folks who couldn't make it, releasing a key art poster for the second season that also offers us another look at Hayles' Claudia and a 2024 tease (with the ongoing SAG-ATRA & WGA strikes delaying any chance at a premiere date after production shut down).

"Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I'm unable to return to 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' for the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey… the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative to AMC, The producers, Jacob, Sam, Eric, the crew, and, of course, the wonderful fans," Bass wrote in her post. "Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire.' For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey's unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best," said an AMC Networks representative. Now, here's a look at the posts from April confirming that production was underway:

Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Connections

During the Television Critics Association winter press event in January 2023, Mark Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Esta Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

