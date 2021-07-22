Is The Rock Set To Appear At Both Survivor Series & Wrestlemania?

You would have a hard time finding someone in entertainment whose time is more in demand than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The man is the biggest movie star in the world and at pretty much any given time has at least a couple of different blockbuster films ready to hit screens. And that's on top of being a very successful head of a production company and entrepreneur in the beverage industry (his Teremana tequila is very good by the way). So when his former employer, the WWE, comes a calling looking for him to "come home" and make an appearance or even wrestle a match, it had better be a big deal and one that is planned well in advance.

While it's been discussed as possible in the past couple of months, usually alongside talk of John Cena's WWE return, it's now being reported by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Podcast and on his Twitter that The Rock will both be appearing at this November's Survivor Series and Wrestlemania 38.

Hearing from a Source that The Rock is currently planned to be at this year's Survivor Series. pic.twitter.com/rknlcPuXWS — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So why Survivor Series? Well, this year's event will be the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series event at New York City's Madison Square Garden. On top of that, this year's event is rumored to be emanating from neighboring borough Brooklyn's Barclay's Center, so you can see where this all lines up to really be a celebration of the anniversary of maybe the most important night in The Rock's career.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rock Reacts to His First WWE Match: 20 YEARS OF THE ROCK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0-YFZHY9Uo)

Now along with that, it has been long discussed that a big Wrestlemania match between The Rock and his real-life cousin and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was likely to happen and now it appears that it will be at the upcoming "Showcase of the Immortals". Reigns himself even commented on the possible match back in June and told his cousin to "stay on set".

So while it seems like the plan is for The Rock to appear at Survivor Series in November to set up a match with Reigns at Wrestlemania, the specifics are still in the air. The Usos (also cousins to Rock and Reigns) are rumored to be heavily involved in all of this, but it seems that how much is still to be determined based on The Rock's Hollywood requirements. Basically, if he's set to start filming a movie right after Wrestlemania and is skittish about possibly getting hurt in a one-on-one match with Reigns, they could end up making it a tag team match where another wrestler could take some of the load off of The Rock.

We'll have to wait to see how that all comes together, but the exciting thing is that it appears we will get to see The Rock back on WWE television fairly soon and involved in a big program with the company's biggest and best heel star. The last time we saw The Rock in WWE was on the October 4, 2019 debut episode of Smackdown on Fox, so I'm sure fans are more than excited to see "The Great One" return and in a big storyline too.