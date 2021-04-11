It's Official. Bad Bunny is Undefeated at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 is nearly over, and so far, we're 5 for 5 in predictions so far. The next match on the card is Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. Miz and Morrison. But first, a somewhat unwelcome Bayley sat in with commentary to introduce the WWE Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021.

Then WWE advertised next year's WrestleMania, in Dallas Texas. Booker T joined the commentary table (Bayley was gone) for the next match. Guys in bunny costumes filled the ring and Miz and Morrison rapped their Bad Bunny diss track live. It wasn't as bad as you think it is. It was worse.

Bad Bunny arrived riding on top of a tractor-trailer and started the match off against Miz, getting the better of him in several exchanges. All that training at the performance center paid off. Miz got frustrated and tagged in Morrison, who also took some offense from Bad Bunny, but Bad Bunny eventually fell prey to a double team. From there, Miz and Morrison toyed with him until he made a comeback and crawled to get the hot tag.

With the socially-distanced WrestleMania Night 1 crowd going wild, Damien Priest cleaned house on Miz and Morrison. He and Bad Bunny hit double Falcon Arrows and then Bad Bunny hit a dive off the top rope onto Miz and Morrison. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Priest, but Bad Bunny made the save. He also hit a destroyer on Morrison. Priest put Miz on his shoulders for Bad Bunny to hit a crossbody off the top and get the pin.

I was pleased to see the crowd react so positively to Bad Bunny, because it's clear that not only is he a lifelong wrestling fan with respect for the business, as opposed to a celebrity getting a paycheck, but at his level of stardom, he's doing WWE a favor by being involved in WrestleMania. I'm not usually a fan of celebrity matches, but this one was well done. And who ends up with the rub at the end of it all? Damian Priest, a guy with huge potential who has also put in a ton of work.

Bleeding Cool's coverage of WrestleMania 37 Night 1 will continue with one more match, the main event: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. Chelsy will be back for that one, which means I'm out of here for the night! Oh, and if Bianca Belair wins tonight, that will give me a perfect score on predictions.

