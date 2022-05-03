Jackass Series in the Works: Paramount+ Confirms During Earnings Call

Look, when it comes to "The Great Streaming Wars of 2022," it's pretty safe to say that when it comes to intellectual properties (IPs), there's no such thing as one-and-done. Which is why we respect the fact that Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren & Preston Lacy were honest enough to title their fourth film in the blockbuster franchise Jackass Forever (along with bringing aboard new members Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney & Jasper Dolphin). Well, it appears the movie's title was foreshadowing, because Paramount+ is moving forward with a new "Jackass" series. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish shared the news earlier this morning during the company's Q1 earnings call. "Based off the success of 'Jackass Forever,' we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+," Bakish revealed.

So what better way to celebrate and start the countdown until more pain & agony hit our streaming screens on a regular basis than with a look back at the latest enjoyable "cry for help" from the crew, Jackass Forever? Here's the final official trailer:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. "Jackass Forever" was produced by Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville. Shanna Zablow Newton and Greg Iguchi serve as executive producers. Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Dickhouse produce, with the film starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Davon "Jasper" Wilson, and Rachel Wolfson