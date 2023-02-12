James Gunn/Batman, 1923, #SaveWarriorNun & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Joe Biden/Super Bowl/FOX "News," 1923, The Flash, James Gunn/Batman, Warrior Nun, Star Trek: Picard & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Lizzo with "Special," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes The White House pushing back on an "inaccurate" Fox Corp statement claiming President Joe Biden's Super Bowl interview with FOX Soul was locked in, Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan sharing preview images for the next chapter of "Yellowstone" prequel 1923, viewers getting a great look at Javicia Leslie as Red Death in a behind-the-scenes look posted by The CW's The Flash, DC Studios' James Gunn needing just four words to graciously shut down Val Kilmer/George Clooney/Christian Bale-related Batman/DCU clickbait, Warrior Nun Showrunner & EP Simon Barry visiting the #SaveWarriorNun sign near Netflix HQ that was commissioned by some dedicated Halo Bearers, and Paramount+ dropping "Star Trek Logs" offering some interesting insight into "Picard" Season 3 and "The Next Generation" cast.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: James Gunn/Batman, 1923, #SaveWarriorNun & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NBC's Quantum Leap, TNT's AEW Rampage, The CW's Gotham Knights, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 12, 2023:

Warrior Nun: Barry Visits #SaveWarriorNun Sign, Thanks Halo Bearers

James Gunn Graciously Shuts Down Kilmer/Clooney/Bale DCU/Batman Rumor

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episodes 13 & 14 Preview Images Released

Always Sunny Season 16/Podcast Update, Eagles Love & Road Trips

Star Trek Logs Includes New "Picard" Season 3, "Next Generation" Intel

AEW Rampage Review: Another Low Point in the Life of The Chadster

Gotham Knights Bat Files: Is Harvey Dent a Two-Faced Politician?

The Flash: Javicia Leslie/Red Death; S09E04 Overview; S09E02 Promo

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 5 Preview: Change in Power Structure

1923 Season 1 Episode 6 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny" Images Released

Fox Corp Statement "Inaccurate"; Biden Super Bowl Interview Not Set

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: New Movie Tickets Now Available

The Last of Us Season 1 Ep. 6 "Kin" Promo; Druckmann & Mazin on S01E05

Criminal Minds, Orville, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Orville Delay In The Daily LITG, 11th of February, 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.