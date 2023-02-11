Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: New Movie Tickets Now Available Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village, hits North American theaters on March 3 with a premiere event on February 18.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village, the latest feature film of the popular manga and anime series featuring hero Tanjiro's Journey to the Swordsmith Village, is coming to North American theaters on March 3 with a Special Sold-Out One-Day-Only Red Carpet Premiere Event on February 18. Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll are distributing the new movie on March 3 in North America as part of a theatrical event worldwide consisting of Episodes 10 and 11 of the series' Entertainment District Arc as well as the extended Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Swordsmith Village Arc, all of which will be combined into one feature-length cinematic experience remastered in 4K.

"After his family is viciously murdered, a kind-hearted boy named Tanjiro Kamado resolves to become a Demon Slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister Nezuko back into a human.

Together with his comrades, Zenitsu and Inosuke, along with one of the top-ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro embarks on a mission within the Entertainment District, where they encounter the formidable, high-ranking demons, Daki and Gyutaro."

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV series, which debuted in 2019, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which took the world by storm in 2020, are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The series is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga, which boasts over 150 million copies in circulation in Japan. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an action-packed, thrilling tale of a young man in search of a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon after their family is viciously slaughtered by demons.

Fans in North America will also be treated to a special one-night-only advanced screening with a star-studded red carpet at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on February 18. The sold-out event will feature special appearances by Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice of main character Tanjiro Kamado, and Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi, along with a breathtaking performance by Aimer as part of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour. Audiences who want to see Tanjiro's next thrilling adventure can now purchase tickets at tickets.demonslayer-movie.com.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour will kick off with a two-day event in Tokyo, followed by special events in Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Seoul, Taipei, and more. For more information on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour, visit: demonslayer-anime.com/worldtour2023.