Criminal Minds, Orville, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Khalid with "Skyline," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution star Paget Brewster sharing great Season 17 news, Comedy Central's South Park creating a TikTok account for Kyle & Tolkien, Hulu's The Orville stuck in limbo over Disney's streaming issues, Fox Corp flip-flops on President Joe Biden speaking with FOX Soul for the Super Bowl interview, a double-standard between Disney & Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi announcing that all 12 episodes of Joss Whedon's The Nevers will screen between February 13th & 15th, Netflix's Wednesday star Jenna Ortega discusses her brutal filming schedule & being done with "love triangles," Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) taking justice underground in NBC's Night Court S01E07 "Train Court," and HBO's The Last of Us dropping their fifth episode out of respect for Super Bowl fans.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Criminal Minds, The Orville, The Last of Us & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole, AEW/WWE, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's Ripley, Netflix's GLOW, Peacock's Apples Never Fall, John Cleese/Fawlty Towers sequel series, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 11, 2023:

The Last of Us Season 1 Ep. 5 Finds a Rebel Without a Cause: Review

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 16 Review: A Math Savant & A Murder Plot

The Nevers Hits Tubi on Feb. 13th; Episode 12 "Satisfyingly Cathartic"

Rabbit Hole Teaser: For Sutherland's John Weir, Deception Is Reality

Night Court Season 1 Episode 7 "Train Court" Overview, Images Released

AEW Rampage Preview: The Card is Stacked… Against The Chadster

WWE SmackDown Preview: Will Jey Uso Return To Defend Tag Titles?

Fox Corp Clears Up Biden/FOX Soul Super Bowl Interview "Confusion"

Wednesday Season 2 Writers' Room "Very Fresh"; Ortega on Tough Filming

Disney: Like Warner Bros. Discovery But With Shinier Distractions

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast, Wil Wheaton Discuss TNG Return & More

Fox Corp Reportedly "Cancelled" Biden/FOX Soul Super Bowl Interview

Undertaker 1 Deadman Show Heads to Vegas, Los Angeles Next Month

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Welcomes 5 More to TWD Spinoff Cast

Ripley: Andrew Scott-Starring Series Moving from Showtime to Netflix

The Orville: Is Seth MacFarlane Series Victim of Disney+/Hulu Woes?

GLOW Star Alison Brie Updates on Any Possible Season 4 Rumblings

Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News

South Park: Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok Posts "Pretty Boys Walk Like This"

Apples Never Fall: Sam Neill Joins Annette Bening for Peacock Series

Fawlty Towers Star John Cleese: New Series Not "Anti-Woke"; No BBC Fan

