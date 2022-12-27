James Gunn/Green Lantern/DCU, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Get out/I'm telling you now/Do you catch my drift?/What could be plainer than this/Nothin' more to be said/Write me a letter instead/I don't mean to be cruel/But I'm finished with you/She won't even miss me when she's gone/That's okay with me. I'll cry later on/I'll talk to ya later, don't want to hear it again tonight/I'll talk to ya later; just save it for another guy/I'll talk to ya later, don't want to hear it again tonight/I'll just see you around… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us The Tubes with "Talk to Ya Later," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes James Gunn shooting down a "fake" report about HBO Max's Green Lantern, Bleeding Cool breaking down the Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary Special Event teaser, NBC dropping preview images for the return of the Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap, Paramount+ releasing a preview image for the Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan-starring Fatal Attraction, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches gets a new set of preview images, and HBO's Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason offered a fresh look at the second season.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: James Gunn/Green Lantern/DCU, Doctor Who & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO's The Last of Us, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, AMC's The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes/Michonne Spinoff, Disney+'s Willow, Showtime's Your Honor, Netflix's Sonic Prime, STARZ's Party Down, and more.

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, December 27, 2022:

Perry Mason: Matthew Rhys-Starring Series Releases Season 2 Images

The Last of Us: HBO/HBO Max Releases New Series Adaptation Images

Star Trek: Picard: Matalas Previews Barton's Season 3 Titan Theme

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes/Michonne Spinoff Filming February In NJ?

James Gunn Calls Out "Fake" Green Lantern Report; GL Series Timeline

Willow Releases Magical New Character Profile Key Art Posters

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Shares New Preview Images, BTS Featurette

Your Honor Cast Discusses How A "Ripple Effect" Impacts Season 2

Sonic Prime: Check Out Season 1 Ep. 1 "Shattered" on YouTube For Free

Party Down Cast Serves Up Their Favorite Episodes & Moments

Fatal Attraction Series Image; Lizzy Caplan on Telling Alex's Story

Quantum Leap Posts Season 1 Ep. 9 "Fellow Travelers" Images & More

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Notes: Donna Noble, Beep the Meep & More

Doctor Who, The Orville, Suzie, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

