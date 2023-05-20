James Gunn Offers Superman: Legacy Update, Reality Check On Rumors Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn shared an update on the film and also offered a reality check on earlier "bull**** DC rumors."

The last time we checked in with how things were going with DC Studios co-head & Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn regarding the DCU film, Gunn was having some light-hearted fun with Kevin Smith. This time around, Gunn isn't sounding in that great of a mood – and we're not sure we can blame him. While in the midst of still promoting Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn tweeted an update on how things were going with "Legacy" – but that was far from all. Along with noting that he's started storyboarding the film (which he clarifies in the thread that he's doing off of a script that is "far from the first draft"), Gunn also pushed back hard on the "bullshit DC rumors" that he was "barraged" with this morning.

"I'm getting barraged with bullshit DC rumors this morning. I'll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter [Safran, DC Studios co-head]. But, unless it's especially egregious, I'm going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it's one of my favorite traditions)," Gunn shared in a tweet this afternoon. "There are three reasons for this: 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don't want to encourage that. 2) I've read a hundred rumors this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don't want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I'm storyboarding Superman Legacy and don't have time! Have a great day!"

I'm getting barraged with bullshit DC rumors this morning. I'll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter. But, unless it's especially egregious, I'm going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it's one of my favorite… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!