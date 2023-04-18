James Gunn on Why Script Notes Matter; Superman: Legacy/Jimmy Olsen Superman: Legacy writer/director & DC Studios co-head James Gunn on why script notes are important... and if Jimmy Olsen's in the film.

Of all the things that Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn had to share earlier today in honor of the anniversary of The Man of Steel's comics debut on this date back in 1938 (a look at the script, confirming pre-production was underway, and that auditions were still ongoing), we didn't think Gunn's response about who did (or didn't) give him notes on the film script. To give you a little background, Gunn was asked if Warner Bros. offered him any notes on his "Legacy" script. "No, WB wouldn't be giving notes on a DC Studios production. Since we came on board, we're two separate entities within WBD," was Gunn's response – one that some folks misinterpreted. While Gunn was reaffirming the separation that now exists within Warner Bros. Discovery, some read that to mean that Gunn isn't looking and isn't interested in feedback on his work now that he's the boss. Based on what Gunn chose to share on Twitter, it's pretty clear that that couldn't be further from the truth.

Here's a look at what Gunn had to say regarding the importance of getting feedback, how it factors into his own personal creative process, and… if Jimmy Olsen will be in Superman; Legacy (seriously… you know how random the topics can be at times):

It's interesting to see the numerous responses to my answer here about how notes work in Hollywood. From when I began writing I have given my scripts and stories to many different trusted parties for "notes." Listening to constructive criticism is the lifeblood for any writer. https://t.co/JXZ838DEl9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

"It's interesting to see the numerous responses to my answer here about how notes work in Hollywood. From when I began writing, I have given my scripts and stories to many different trusted parties for "notes." Listening to constructive criticism is the lifeblood for any writer," Gunn began what would be a series of tweets addressing the important role that getting notes from people you trust & respect is in developing a script. "So as the head of DC Studios, I give the script to people I trust (like my exec Chantal Nong or DC comics writer [Tom King] and get their thoughts about what works well and what could work better so I can improve the script. To paraphrase [Stephen King], "first draft door closed, second draft door open." Writing is communication, so this is important."

But there's a difference between receiving constructive criticism and being ordered to act on notes from the studio. "All that said, I've NEVER, as a director, been given notes I was ordered to take. Not from Universal on Slither, from Marvel in the Guardians films, nothing. I've always tried to take the notes that will actually make the film better, and I argue about the ones I think won't work. This process has worked for me because I have been blessed in the partners I've chosen to work with – we are all moving towards one thing: making the movie better. And I can put my ego aside and be open when I need to be and convincing when I need to be," Gunn added. "I KNOW this is not the case for everyone (and it wasn't always the case for me as a writer). Again, I'm blessed in this way. But that's how notes work, and I'm not going to suddenly stop taking them because I'm the head of a studio."

And on a side note? If anyone was concerned about Jimmy Olsen appearing in Superman: Legacy, Gunn put that doubt to rest: