Jessica Jones: David Tennant Would "Love" Returning as Kilgrave

With more & more familiar faces making the jump from Netflix-Marvel to the current MCU, David Tennant says he's game for a Kilgrave return.

As we head into Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, we can safely say that Marvel Studios has welcomed Netflix's mini-verse of Marvel into the fold with open arms. In fact, look no further than Disney+'s MCU timeline, and you can see how seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist & The Defenders have already been added chronologically into the mix. While some familiar faces have been confirmed to be returning (more on that in a minute), there's a lot of speculation out there that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and others could also return. But what about David Tennant (Doctor Who)?

Okay, we know that Kilgrave was met with a broken neck in the first season finale of Jessica Jones, "AKA Smile" – courtesy of Jones. But if there is a way of bringing him back, Tennant is all for it. Speaking with Clara Amfo & Alex Zane on the BAFTA red carpet before hosting the awards ceremony, Tennant shared, "I would love to do Kilgrave again… Kilgrave would be great." That said, Tennant can't avoid how things ended up for the mind-controlling big bad – but when it comes to anything related to comics, we all know that "death" can be explained away with only 2-3 words.

Along with Cox and D'Onofrio, Daredevil: Born Again will also see Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) returning as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, and Deborah Ann Woll & Elden Henson reprising their respective roles as Karen Page and Franklin "Foggy" Nelson. Dario Scardapane (Netflix's The Punisher) serves as showrunner, with the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki) brought aboard to helm the remainder of the season, In addition, Philip Silvera (Netflix's Daredevil) is serving as stunt coordinator and second unit director.

Daredevil: "Echo" Post-Credits Scene Gives New Meaning to "Born Again"?

Without giving away too much, the final showdown between Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Kingpin finds Maya using the powers of her Choctaw ancestors to venture into Kingpin's mind to rid him of the pain & rage that's fueled him for so long. Okay, got that? Good… because that leads us to the mid-credits scene. Making a getaway to greener pastures on his private jet, a news report about the New York City mayoral race catches his attention. While the reporter discusses how the city is looking for someone who will fight for them, we see a look on Kingpin's face that says that he believes he could be the answer to NYC's problems. For those of you who are comics fans, you know that Fisk has already recently gone down that route post-"Secret Empire" in a storyline that saw Matt Murdock as deputy mayor and Luke Cage running for office (yeah, there was a lot going on).

But why is this situation so different? Because we don't know which Wilson Fisk wants to be mayor heading into Daredevil: Born Again. We knew what Kingpin we were dealing with pre-Echo, so it would be easy to write this off as just a mad power grab on Kingpin's part. But if all of that pain and rage is now gone, who are we dealing with now? Because "Born Again" takes on a totally different meaning if we're dealing with Fisk legitimately believing he can do right by NYC – that he can be his savior. Throw into that mix the possibility that what Maya did may not stick – maybe Fisk's pain and rage are just too great to stay gone forever. And now that we're thinking about it, having Matt Murdock not believing that Fisk has changed and continuing to target him could also be an interesting way to push Fisk back to his old, big-bad ways.

