John Bishop As A New Companion For Doctor Who in 2021

As revealed at the end of Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks, comedian/actor John Bishop will be joining Doctor Who in the upcoming 13th series.

The scene, set in modern day London sees a couple of workman on the streets of the city, with one workman reading off the other's horoscope for 2021, emphasising the colour blue and the number 13 – season 13 and the thirteenth Doctor of course.

Before revealing John Bishop, and a series of flashes of what he'll be getting up to in the new series, suggesting multiple episodes.

The number of scenes suggest that he will play a new companion for Doctor Who, alongside Yaz, in the TARDIS going forwards…

John Bishop is an English comedian, presenter, actor, and former footballer, and played for Hyde FC and Southport FC. he began touring as a stand-up comedian from 2000 in Manchester, winning awards over the next few years. A regular on panel shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You and Mock The Week. He became a celebrity team captain on What Do Kids Know? with Rufus Hound, Joe Swash and Sara Cox on Watch.

In 2014, Bishop was awarded an honorary fellowship at Liverpool John Moores University in recognition of his contribution to the arts and charity work during a ceremony at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral and in 2018, Bishop won the Celebrity Animal Champion award at the RSPCA Honours Awards for his work with rescue animals. In 2019, Bishop received an Honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Manchester Metropolitan University for his charity work, and the contributions he has made to comedy and the arts.

And now a new companion for Doctor Who in 2021. Could he be the new Bradley Walsh for the show? On and yes,. Ten Thoughts coming up next.