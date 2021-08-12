Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Are Expecting Their First Child

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae announced on Twitter this morning that they are expecting their first child in February 2022. The storyline and real-life couple have been married since September 2016 and have always had their relationship featured as part of their NXT characters.

In a post on his official Twitter account this morning, Gargano shared the news with fans and included pictures of his growing family. He also wasted no time in coining the name "baby wrestling", a play on his nickname, "Johnny Wrestling".

Gargano and LeRae are of course the leaders of the NXT faction The Way, which also includes Austin Theory (who has been absent from tv for the past couple of weeks) and Indi Hartwell, whom LeRae held the NXT Women's Tag Team titles with recently. They are currently involved in a story where Gargano and LeRae are desperately trying to thwart the budding romantic relationship of Hartwell and her longtime crush, Dexter Lumis, who also happens to be a longtime nemesis of The Way.

There is no word on how this will be handled on weekly tv yet, but we have to assume LeRae will be taking some time off from wrestling. But does that mean she will be absent from tv altogether?

The steady dynamic of The Way is that LeRae and Gargano are under the impression that their quartet is a family, with the married couple assuming the roles of mother and father, while Hartwell and Theory are their kids. A real pregnancy with a real child on the way could add an interesting element to the faction, which has increasingly relied on cheesy comedy to get over.

No matter how it's dealt with on tv, this is obviously wonderful news for the couple, and congratulations to them on their growing family.