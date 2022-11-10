Jon Moxley and MJF Prepare for Full Gear Battle on AEW Dynamite

With Full Gear a little more than a week away, AEW Dynamite fired on all cylinders last night to build the epic confrontations planned for the event. The biggest match of all will be the AEW World Championship match between champion Jon Moxley and MJF, and both men weighed in on the match last night on Dynamite. For MJF, who was not in attendance, AEW aired a promo he cut on a podcast, while Jon Moxley was in the ring to address his future opponent. Meanwhile, MJF's former friend and leader of The Firm, Stokely Hathaway, also chimed in on the match, teasing more revenge on MJF and saying the word "dick riding" multiple times live on television, which The Chadster find to be extremely distasteful. But it wasn't nearly as distasteful as the matchup itself, which pits Moxley, the heart and soul of AEW and one of its most popular stars, against MJF, a massive young star in his own right who believes himself to be a "generational talent." But how can MJF be the future of the industry if he's working for AEW and not WWE? And to pour salt in the wound, he may win his first championship by defeating a traitor who literally stabbed WWE right in the back when he left the company and joined AEW, Jon Moxley. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster was really looking forward to his first cup of coffee this morning. He had just brewed a fresh pot and was about to enjoy the deliciousness when he started thinking about the Moxley vs. MJF match at AEW Full Gear. Suddenly, The Chadster's hand slipped and he added too much cream to his coffee. The coffee was ruined and The Chadster's entire morning was ruined. All because he couldn't stop thinking about how unfair it is that MJF might win the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley. Ugh! Do you see how Tony Khan's personal vendetta has infiltrated every single part of The Chadster's daily life?!

It's just not fair! Why can't The Chadster have just one enjoyable cup of coffee in the morning without thinking about how Tony Khan is ruining his life?! Is that too much to ask?

The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, whenever she takes a break from texting that guy Gary, is always telling The Chadster that Tony Khan has nothing to do with things like The Chadster putting too much cream in his coffee, but she doesn't understand just how devious Tony Khan really is. It's just too convenient that The Chadster's thoughts about the Moxley vs. MJF match would cause him to accidentally add too much cream to his coffee. It's almost like Tony Khan is trying to ruin The Chadster's life in every possible way. But The Chadster is not going to let Tony Khan win. He's going to continue to enjoy his coffee, regardless of how often Tony Khan tries to ruin it. The Chadster is stronger than Tony Khan and he will not be defeated!

The Chadster really hopes that AEW gets canceled and Tony Khan loses all his money and has to get a job as a grocery bagger. It would serve him right after all the pain and suffering he's caused The Chadster. The Chadster would love to see Braun Strowman make fun of Tony Khan for being a grocery bagger. That would be the ultimate comeuppance for Tony Khan. He'd be reduced to nothing and made fun of by Braun Strowman. It would be great! The Chadster knows it's a long shot, but he can dream, can't he? He's allowed to hope that Tony Khan gets what's coming to him. He's done nothing but cause The Chadster pain and misery and he deserves to be punished. So please, please let AEW get canceled and let Tony Khan become a grocery bagger again. It would make The Chadster so happy!

MJF and Jon Moxley will go head-to-head at Full Gear, which takes place on November 19th. YOu can watch it on PPV, but THe Chadster really hopes you don't because that will prevent The Chadster's hopes of AEW going out of business from happening.

