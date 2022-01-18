Jon Moxley Will Return to AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW wants to make sure you know who will *not* be at the Royal Rumble next week. Jon Moxley is returning to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, the company announced on Twitter.
Moxley has been absent from AEW since defeating The Dark Order's Ten in the first round of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. At that time, many expected the tournament to lead to a final between Moxley and Bryan Danielson, but Moxley was replaced by Miro, who went on to lose to Danielson in the finals.
The reason for Moxley's sudden departure was that he checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program. At the time, AEW owner Tony Khan announced on Twitter:
It will be great to have Jon Moxley back on AEW Dynamite, especially knowing that he sought and received help for his issues. AEW Dynamite airs on TBS at 8PM Eastern, 7 Central on Wednesday night.