Jon Moxley Will Return to AEW Dynamite This Week

AEW wants to make sure you know who will *not* be at the Royal Rumble next week. Jon Moxley is returning to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, the company announced on Twitter.

Moxley has been absent from AEW since defeating The Dark Order's Ten in the first round of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. At that time, many expected the tournament to lead to a final between Moxley and Bryan Danielson, but Moxley was replaced by Miro, who went on to lose to Danielson in the finals.

The reason for Moxley's sudden departure was that he checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program. At the time, AEW owner Tony Khan announced on Twitter:

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we're embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

I'm proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I'm also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA's National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

It will be great to have Jon Moxley back on AEW Dynamite, especially knowing that he sought and received help for his issues. AEW Dynamite airs on TBS at 8PM Eastern, 7 Central on Wednesday night.

