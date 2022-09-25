Jujutsu Kaisen S02: TOHO 10th Anniversary Brings New Teaser Images

New key art visual for Jujutsu Kaisen was released at the TOHO 10th anniversary event. Yet another teaser for fans to prepare for the upcoming second season of the anime (scheduled to release in 2023). The image mirrors the previously released key art, but this time it features Gojo sensei along with his students: Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji Itadori, and Megumi Fushiguro. Making it even more foreboding considering the contrast between the past and the present as well as the very chill vibe they all sport. So can we be prepared at all for what awaits the students of Jujutsu High?

The new art released shows a younger Gojo Satoru and his students riding a train. Gojo and Yuji sport their usual silly smiles along with Nobara, while Megumi seems bored, as usual. It looks like a regular ride, the only discrepancies with the previous key visual released are the colors and the drippy fingers. The sub-title for this arc is "The Sibuya Incident," which already sends chills down our spines. It was also confirmed during the event that this season would run as two consecutive parts that will make up the entire second season. It ends by teasing an unprecedented large-scale event in Shibuya on October 31st. Now here's a look at the full visual, with both previously-released pieces of key art combined:

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a boy with incredible strength whose life gets turned upside down after having to save his classmate from the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, a curse. After eating said finger he is now co-host of his own body to Sukuna, who has taken residence within his body and soul. Shortly after, Yuji joins Jujutsu High under the mentorship of the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Gojo Satoru, to find and fight curses. Along the way, he starts making friends; however, how much of himself and his life is he willing to lose to rid the world of the most powerful curse, Sukuna?

After a fantastic first season and prequel movie packed with so much action and amazing animation, we can only imagine that MAPPA will go all out on the following arc, "The Shibuya Incident." It is time to pick up the manga and reread it to freshen up and prepare for what is coming soon. I am thrilled to see the next arc animated and cannot wait to see it come to life.