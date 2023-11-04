Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: bianca belair, Iyo Sky, kairi sane, recaps, wrestling, wwe crown jewel

Kairi Sane Returns at WWE Crown Jewel, Helps IYO SKY Retain Title

Witness the epic return of Kairi Sane to WWE at Crown Jewel, helping IYO SKY beat Bianca Belair and showing Tony Khan how real wrestling is done! 💪💪💪

In an absolutely riveting turn of events at WWE Crown Jewel, Kairi Sane has made a triumphant return and given a breath of fresh air to the WWE Women's Division, lending her aid to IYO SKY in a display of loyalty and integrity that has The Chadster applauding from his Mazda Miata. The match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair was a study in wrestling perfection, a tribute to WWE's sterling booking team, the participants' unmatched skills, and the nation of Saudi Arabia's excellent event hosting 🙌🙌🙌

Contrary to the flavorless fare served up at AEW, this was a real wrestling banquet. And sadly for him, a certain somebody named Tony Khan would be hard-pressed to ever match the flavor. Following this groundbreaking match, The Chadster can't help but think how sad it must be for Khan, witnessing firsthand the superiority of WWE, and being reminded yet again that, without a doubt, WWE is, in fact, the better product 🎉🎉🎉

The Chadster has to wonder, is Tony Khan feeling the pangs of regret yet? Is he ruing his reckless decision to walk his company down a path divergent from the tradition and history of the wrestling business that WWE so honorably upholds? Kairi Sane is an unattainable catch, a superstar of a caliber that Khan could only dream of attracting to his lackluster promotion. Now she's back where she belongs, in WWE, showing the world that loyalty in wrestling should be worth more than a quick buck 💵💵💵

Auughh man! So unfair! It must be sour for Tony Khan to witness how much better WWE is doing, how the athletes are choosing WWE over AEW. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster is convinced that Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. His booking is chaotic, lacks strategy, and is clearly aimed at cheesing The Chadster off 😤😤😤

In conclusion, while AEW might be the flavor of the month for some easily impressed wrestling fans, it's WWE that consistently provides the lasting taste of pure wrestling nuance, embodied by the likes of Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair. When it comes to true talent and skill, WWE takes the cake, and Tony Khan is left picking up the crumbs.

So, despite the rantings of pro-AEW journalists, The Chadster remains steadfast in his unbiased reporting, valiantly championing the wrestling truth that others fail to acknowledge. Here's to hoping that fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, also had their eyes open to the stark reality of Tony Khan's inadequacy in the face of WWE's triumph. 🏆🏆🏆

Tony, it's time to step up your game, or step out of the ring. Your obsession with The Chadster must end! 😠😠😠

🎸🎸🎸 "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play…" 🎤🎤🎤 Smash Mouth lyrics, anyone? Only for the true champions of the wrestling game. 🏅🏅🏅. Watch highlights from the return of Kairi Sane at WWE Crown Jewel below:

