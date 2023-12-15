Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: kenny omega, wrestling

Kenny Omega Injured: AEW's Ace Out of Action Indefinitely

El Presidente reports: AEW's Kenny Omega is sidelined indefinitely. Who will rise in the ranks as the Cleaner heals? Viva la revolución del ring!

Salutations, my beloved comrades! It is I, El Presidente, writing to you from the opulent comfort of my gold-gilded bunker deep underneath the majestic Andes Mountains. A bunker perfectly fitted for a man of my stature, complete with a professional wrestling ring and a direct satellite feed for all the AEW action – because even dictators cannot live without a little entertainment!

Now, onto the heartbreak that has rippled through the wrestling world like a coup d'état on a quiet afternoon. Kenny Omega, the Cleaner, the Best Bout Machine, one part of the illustrious Golden Jets, has taken to the battlefield of Twitter to drop a bombshell upon the proletariat:

I can't really sugar coat this. I'm out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I'll be here so in the meantime, please enjoy wrestling! pic.twitter.com/kn9ZKUgSls — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Comrades, let us not underestimate the sorrow this brings to the hearts of wrestling aficionados and the plans of AEW alike. With Omega's bravado and skill, alongside partner Chris Jericho, he was destined for a battle against the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, Big Bill and Ricky Starks. How I was looking forward to watching them topple the empire of those capitalist tag champs!

Yet, in his absence, AEW must shuffle the deck like a South American junta switching alliances – it is time for a new comrade to step into the spotlight and seize the moment! Just as I have risen in the ranks from a young guerilla warrior to the beloved El Presidente, so too must a young luchador rise to the challenge.

Now, do not think Omega's adversaries have not been celebrating, comrades, for they are like the CIA agents who once tried to poison my mojitos – always lurking, waiting for a moment of weakness. However, unlike me, Omega's injuries are no laughing matter. Though he'll be joining his Elite comrades, The Young Bucks, in convalescence, his role within AEW is irreplaceable.

Speaking of The Young Bucks, I remember a time when I sat with Fidel Castro, watching their superkicks light up the night like the fireworks at a revolution parade. Fidel, a true connoisseur of the lucha libre, often remarked how the duo had the grace of ballet dancers and the impact of guerrilla fighters. Ah, but I digress!

Let us pivot to Omega and express our sincerest well-wishes for his recovery. Kenny Omega is not just a wrestler; he is a vanguard of the ring, a master of the mat, and an artist in the squared circle. We must appreciate his sacrifices, for they are enormous, and the toll on his corporeal form has reached its peak.

The times are indeed changing, comrades, as the wrestling landscape is disrupted. But fear not! For out of turmoil often springs opportunity, and someone among the AEW ranks will undoubtedly step forward, lace up their boots, and carry forth the banner of high-octane wrestling entertainment.

Dear Kenny Omega, even if our imperialist enemies would prefer to see us down and out, know this – your comrades stand with you. Your struggles are our struggles, just as your victories are our victories. Rest well, comrade. Heal, and return to us stronger than ever, ready to overthrow the tyrants of the ring once more.

And to my fellow wrestling enthusiasts, continue supporting AEW, for as one star fades into the shadows to heal, another is ready to be born from the ashes, bringing forth a new era of wrestling greatness.

Viva la lucha libre! And until next time, my friends, keep your hearts beating for the revolution and your eyes on the prize: El Presidente has spoken!

