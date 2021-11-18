Kevin Can F**k Himself: Mary Hollis Inboden Talks Top Series Moments

Kevin Can F**k Himself has won over audiences, getting an announcement that they have the go-ahead for a second season on AMC. The unique multi-cam and single-camera mixed series take on sitcoms, comedy, drama, and plenty of unique characters, one of which is Patty O'Connor, the next-door neighbor who becomes a big part of Allison's life. Continuing our chat from part one of the interview (which you can check out for yourselves here), Mary Hollis Inboden deep-dives into the series some more- including some favorite episode moments.

Bleeding Cool: I was wondering if your character was to watch the show, what would their reaction be?

Mary Hollis Inboden: I think Patty would probably smoke a pack of cigarettes, nervous that she and Allison were going to get in trouble for something. We're going to get in trouble for talking about Kevin like this, or for planning this thing. There are certain things that once you're locked into this state of mind, I think that this happens to women all the time, once you're locked into like a way of thinking, it's really hard to not be scared and then you don't speak up. And that's what's happened to our character Allison, and Patty to some degree. They're kind of stuck in these toxic relationships and don't quite know how to get out of them. I've always said that in any other world, in any other world that does not have a laugh track, Kevin is an abusive toxic husband who is really dangerous to Allison. But because we only see him in this medium where there's a laugh track and where he's everybody's favorite guy, he is just sort of like harmless, right? And so I think that if my character watched I would be afraid for Allison and me.

BC: Lastly, do you have a favorite episode of "Kevin Can F**k Himself" that really stands out?

MHI: I have a few. [Episode] Four is really exciting to me, that's the road trip episode. Annie and I were really lucky to become actual real friends in real life as we were sort of becoming friends as Patty and Allison. But that road trip episode was really special to me because it's a moment that Patty feels as if she's on a duty, on a quest, to help herself and to help Allison, this like sort of pitiful weakling that she's seen around for years. But when they get in the car together, they start to sort of slowly realize that as women, sort of circulating in Kevin's universe, they are sort of powerless in that, but they are so powerful together and just that sort of slow bond. I think it's really exciting to see a female friendship of any sort on TV that is real and it doesn't happen overnight for them. They don't quite know how to do it because outside of Kevin's universe, they don't get to spend a lot of time with each other. And if everything is meant to serve Kevin, who has the time or energy to like crack the other gal in the room open and see what they're all about? So, I really like the episodes for them to have some alone time and to sort of form that bond. And then I also really love the later episodes.

There's an episode, I think it's seven, where Patty is really struggling to sort of come out as quickly as Tammy would like her to. The pressure that I think she feels is as a 33-year-old woman who hasn't gotten this all sorted out and is now faced with sort of a life of her own outside of these men is not quite on Tammy's timeline. It's not on Tammy's timeline because Patty has gathered so much strength from her friendship and infatuation with Allison, and so it's sort of like I'm ready to come out and make these steps but I'm not sure that I'm ready to come out and take these steps with you, Tammy. So, I thought that that was really interesting because we have a case I do believe in Patty's experience or scope that Patty has really formed a bond with her best friend, Allison, and I think it's a little bit more than friendship. It was exciting to play, and I can't wait to see where that goes in our second season.