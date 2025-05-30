Posted in: TV | Tagged: neil gaiman, newlitg
Neil Gaiman and Sandman Season 2 in The Daily LITG, 30th May, 2025
Neil Gaiman and Sandman Season 2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.
Neil Gaiman and Sandman Season 2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
Neil Gaiman, Sandman Season 2 and the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Sandman Showrunner on Decision to End Series, Neil Gaiman Factor
- Angel Star David Boreanaz Honors Glenn Quinn on Late Actor's Birthday
- Legion Of Darkseid And Bigger Battles In DC All In New Timeline
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Explains Show's "South Park" Rule
- The Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Image That Has Everyone Online Talking
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus "Backatit" for Season 4
- Dominic Cummings Repeatedly Cites Thanos, Referring To Kemi Badenoch
- Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 1: "Prisoners" Image Gallery Released
- Diamond Hasn't Paid Dynamite Half A Million Dollars, This Month Alone
- Dates And Locations Announced For The Superman World Tour
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Geoff Darrow's Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning Of The End Results Rarities
- Shawn Kuruneru's Cave Grave: Wild West Tales For Spring 2026
- The Smurfs Archives Get A Third Hardcover Volume In October
- Local Comic Shop Day 2025, Saturday, 27th Of September, 2025
- Nightmare Before Christmas: Long Live The Pumpkin Queen Graphic Novel
- Dog Man: Big Jim Believes, To Sell Millions Of Copies In 2025
- Charlie Adlard Plays Drums At High Vis Comic Con, Birmingham in June
- When Jamie Smart Was Desperate Dan, Now Collected By The Dandy
- Neil Gaiman And Sandman Season 2 in The Daily LITG, 29th May, 2025
LITG one year ago, Blu-Ray Blues
- Blu-Ray Blues: Sony Group Corp. News Hit to Physical Media Releases
- Hasbro Unveils Cobra Commander (Once A Man) SDCC 24' Exclusive
- Meet Bronze From Exceptional X-Men #1 by Eve L Ewing & Carmen Carnero
- Mezco Unveils Exclusive G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes – Commando Edition
- A Proper Preview For Absolute Power #1… With Animal Man (Spoilers)
- Magic: The Gathering Provides An Update On Bloomburrow
- One Piece Season 2: Introducing Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol & Dalton
- Marvel Comics Finally Admits It's Declan Shalvey On Mystique
- That '90s Show: "Jay and Silent Bob" Crash the Scene in Netflix Clip
- Doctor Who Season 1: Great Blu-Ray/DVD News for Fans & In The UK
- Five Days To The British General Election, Let's Talk Rishi Sunak
- Herhumanist's Beetle Hands Comes To Seven Seas September 2024 Solicits
- Disney's Amphibia in TokyoPop September 2024 Solicits
- Alex Sanchez & Evan K Pozios' Silence in Afterlight September Solicits
- Hunt Leviathans #1 in Blood Moon Comics September 2024 Solicits
- Sherlock Holmes Dark Detective in IPI September 2024 Solicits
- Green Arrow on Amanda Waller's Side- The Daily LITG, 29th of June 2024
LITG two years ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw
- AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War?
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Bruce Horak Return Confirmed
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
- J Jonah Jameson Has A New "Special Friend" In His Bed (Spoilers
- Mark Millar Comes Out For RFK Jr., But Mark Hamill May Block Him
- When The Founder Of Comixology Met George Santos
- The Venture Bros. Finale: The Monarch's Getting Tired of The Guild
- Pokemon GO Announces July 2023 Content Including Mega Tyranitar
- What Interaction With A Comics Creator Will Always Stay With You?
- DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con Booth 4645 Room 6A 6DE Ballroom 20
- TOKYOPOP Launches LoveLove Imprint Highlighting Inclusive Romance
- Lucca Comics & Games 2023 Reveals Poster & First Guests
- A Graphic Novel by a Biologist Mother of a Transgender Child
- Cullen Bunn & Brian Hurtt's The Sixth Gun Reborn in 2025 from Oni
- Rachael Smith on Encouraging a New Generation of Comic Book Creators
- Maya Benowitz Proves the Multiverse, Asks Where Time Travellers Are?
- Pharoah Jumps From AEW to WWE in The Daily LITG, 29th of June 2023
LITG three years ago, Superman & Lois Answer Arrowverse
- Superman & Lois S02 Finale Offers Arrowverse Answer & More (Spoilers)
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- Oni Press & Maia Kobabe Sued For Obscenity By Virginian Politicians
- Dismemberment And DC Comics – Detective Comics #1061 Spoilers
- Joshua Cassara – Marvel's New Ongoing X-Men Artist?
- Comic Shop Owners Revolt Over Penguin's TMNT Last Ronin Street Date
- Welcome Sgt Szardos, Soldier Supreme & The Secret Invaders (Spoilers)
- Conversations About Death And Resurrection In X-Men Red #4 (Spoilers)
- Iron Cat Confirms She Was Black Cat's Girlfriend (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Tributes To George Pérez & Neal Adams, Today
- Major Changes At Oni Press – James Lucas Jones & Charlie Chu Out?
- Silver Streak Runs Through Lev Gleason September 2022 Solicits
- Media Do International Adds 20+ Digital Manga from Kobunsha
- Cole Drumb & Jennifer Luk Adapt PostHuman For Heavy Metal Magazine
- Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk in The Daily LITG 29th June 2022
LITG four years ago, when DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers x Jurassic Park T-Rex and Vehicle Set
- The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns
- There Are Lies, Damn Lies, Dan Slott, And Rob Liefeld
- Dave Bautista is Disappointed in Toyota for Supporting Insurrection
- Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny at Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Japanese Pokémon TCG Previews Cards To Be In Celebrations
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- Anti-Magistrate Riots Doomed To Failure In Catwoman Annual? Spoilers
- Comics & Graphic Novels Increased Total Sales Over The Pandemic Year
- LATE: Batman/Catwoman #6 and Superman: Son of Kal-El #1
- PrintWatch: Nightwing #78, Dark Knight #2 and Riley Rossmo
- First Look At Pages From King Spawn #1
- Coca-Cola Ads For Free Comic Book Day Begin
- NFTWatch: Wizard Changes Its Name To Creek Road Miners
- DC SuperHero Girls Team Reunite On Kenzie's Kingdom From Vault
- London's Orbital Space Comics to Open Art Gallery on Thursday
- When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder- The Daily LITG, 29th June 2021
LITG five years ago, Iron Man, Funko, Zavvi
You people cleared out Zavvi's stock of fifty DC hardcovers, with fifteen titles selling out completely thanks to Bleeding Cool readers.
- Iron Man is Back from the Dead with New Statue from Iron Studios
- Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: San Diego Comic Con Toucan
- Zavvi Liquidates 50 DC Comics Hardcovers, £2.50 Each, Run Don't Walk
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- NBA Jam Developer Admits Pistons Are A Cheat Team
- Will We Get a Glimpse of 5G in Batman: The Joker War Zone?
- DC TV Vs DC Comics Over Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- Dexter Star John Lithgow on Fans' Ironic "Love" for Trinity Killer
- Who Is The Big Name Behind Boom Studios' New Secret Comic Book?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Christopher Priest, comics writer
- Tony Lee, comic book writer.
- Michael McKone, comic book artist.
- Keith Davidsen, PR, IDW
- Mark Fenton, comic book writer
- Shawn McManus, comics artist
