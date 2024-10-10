Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Lanterns, Reacher, Scrubs, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, Scrubs, Lanterns, Uzumaki, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Peacemaker, Reacher, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, CNN/Trump, HBO's Big Little Lies, Scrubs/Bill Lawrence, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's Lanterns, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary, Hulu's American Horror Stories, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Max's Velma, Max's Peacemaker, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Reacher, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legends of Lara Croft, Peacock & Sky's The Day of the Jackal, Stephen Colbert/Trump, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, Scrubs, Lanterns, Uzumaki, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Peacemaker, Reacher, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 10, 2024:
Saturday Night Live: Ariana Grande, SNL Team Check-In From Read-Thru
CNN, FOX "News," VP Harris Want More Debates But Trump Passing
Big Little Lies EP/Star Reese Witherspoon Offers Season 3 Update
Scrubs Return "Getting Really Close to Being Figured Out": Lawrence
Ghosts Season 4 E01 Preview: Patience Proves Too Puritan for Puritans
Lanterns: Kyle Chandler Set as Hal Jordan, Joins Pierre's John Stewart
Uzumaki Fans Call Out Adult Swim Animated Series; EP Responds
Always Sunny Gang Will Appear in Abbott Elementary 409 & More Updates
American Horror Stories S03 "Dreaming" Teaser More Like a Nightmare
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol E03 Images Released
Velma: Max Cancels "Scooby-Doo" Series After 2 Seasons, Special
Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases Season 2 Character (We Have a Theory)
Lanterns: Aaron Pierre Set as John Stewart for DC Studios Series
AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Title Tuesday Was Total Trash
Reacher: Alan Ritchson-Starring Series Confirmed for Season 4 Return
SNL Cast, Ariana Grande Might Not Be on the Same Page in New Promo
Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: Williams Offers Crossover Update
Tomb Raider: It's Lara Croft vs. Angry Alligator in New "Legend" Clip
The Day of the Jackal Trailer: Fantastic Assassin and How to Stop Him
Colbert Offered Trump Special "Invite" Millions Wish He Had Accepted
Superman & Lois, Stern/Harris, AHS/Paulson & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!