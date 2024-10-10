Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Lanterns, Reacher, Scrubs, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, Scrubs, Lanterns, Uzumaki, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Peacemaker, Reacher, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, CNN/Trump, HBO's Big Little Lies, Scrubs/Bill Lawrence, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's Lanterns, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary, Hulu's American Horror Stories, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Max's Velma, Max's Peacemaker, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Reacher, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legends of Lara Croft, Peacock & Sky's The Day of the Jackal, Stephen Colbert/Trump, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, Scrubs, Lanterns, Uzumaki, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Peacemaker, Reacher, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 10, 2024:

Saturday Night Live: Ariana Grande, SNL Team Check-In From Read-Thru

CNN, FOX "News," VP Harris Want More Debates But Trump Passing

Big Little Lies EP/Star Reese Witherspoon Offers Season 3 Update

Scrubs Return "Getting Really Close to Being Figured Out": Lawrence

Ghosts Season 4 E01 Preview: Patience Proves Too Puritan for Puritans

Lanterns: Kyle Chandler Set as Hal Jordan, Joins Pierre's John Stewart

Uzumaki Fans Call Out Adult Swim Animated Series; EP Responds

Always Sunny Gang Will Appear in Abbott Elementary 409 & More Updates

American Horror Stories S03 "Dreaming" Teaser More Like a Nightmare

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol E03 Images Released

Velma: Max Cancels "Scooby-Doo" Series After 2 Seasons, Special

Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases Season 2 Character (We Have a Theory)

Lanterns: Aaron Pierre Set as John Stewart for DC Studios Series

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Title Tuesday Was Total Trash

Reacher: Alan Ritchson-Starring Series Confirmed for Season 4 Return

SNL Cast, Ariana Grande Might Not Be on the Same Page in New Promo

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: Williams Offers Crossover Update

Tomb Raider: It's Lara Croft vs. Angry Alligator in New "Legend" Clip

The Day of the Jackal Trailer: Fantastic Assassin and How to Stop Him

Colbert Offered Trump Special "Invite" Millions Wish He Had Accepted

