Lashley-Centric "All Mighty Edition" of WWE Raw Planned for Monday

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be heavily featured on this week's episode of WWE Raw… though what exactly he'll be doing, WWE doesn't seem to know yet. WWE aired an advertisement for an "All Mighty Edition" of WWE Raw during Smackdown last night, but Lashley isn't actually booked to do anything on the show. In fact, with The Miz defeated for a second time and former champion Drew McIntyre certain to be Lashley's challenger for WrestleMania, that leaves the WWE Champion without anything to do at the Fastlane PPV, which is happening in just eight days.

A press release on WWE.com elaborates on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, which will be the Fastlane go-home show:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's All Mighty Era has begun The All Mighty Era has begun. After laying waste to The Miz in a rematch for the WWE Championship last week, Bobby Lashley looks poised to simply dominate everyone who crosses his path. What's next for The CEO of The Hurt Business now that he is WWE Champion? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Though Lashley's Fastlane opponent is currently unknown, there are two title matches planned for WWE Raw on Monday. In one match, Riddle will defend the United States Championship against Antifa-inspired nonpolitical anarchist faction leader Mustafa Ali. Riddle will surely find himself outnumbered by Retribution's presence at ringside, but any disadvantage should be countered by the fact that the team consists entirely of jobbers. Additionally, Lashley's colleagues in the Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against The New Day on Monday.