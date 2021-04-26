Legends of Tomorrow Face Fatal '50s Feeding Frenzy: Season 6 Preview

As we were saying earlier, this week was already looking to be a big week for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Caity Lotz gave us the heads-up last week that this would be the week they start filming the series finale, and then EP Keto Shimizu shared some intel on the 15th and final episode of the season ("The Fungus Amongus," directed by David Geddes and written by Shimizu and James Eagan). On top of that, we're now less than a week away from the sixth season-opener, "Ground Control to Sara Lance"- where our Legends' fearless leader Sara (Lotz) has been captured by some pesky aliens, meaning a battle through time and space to not only get her back but also to save the timestream from some seriously nefarious plans. Like we said, a pretty full week. So imagine our surprise when we saw that preview images and an overview were available for the upcoming season's second episode, "Meat: The Legends"- with our heroes tracking a big bad to a town in the 1950s. A town that's very, very hungry…

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 2 "Meat: The Legends": WHO'S HUNGRY? With Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on board, Ava hopes that her special abilities will help lead them to locate the Aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead them to Sara (Caity Lotz.) The Legends soon find themselves tracking an Alien in 1950s San Bernadino and having to figure out what is making the town go on a feeding frenzy. Zari (Tala Ashe) lets Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) know she is ready to use the Totem, but Behrad isn't ready to share it, causing tension between them. Meanwhile, after crash-landing, Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into none other than Amelia Earhart who could be her ticket home. Directed by Rachel Talalay and written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPA2QuWCkYQ)

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades and save the world from mind control, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they've encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. Fighting against aliens in the timeline while also working to bring back their missing team mate, it will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist and Waverider O.G., Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a fresh out of Hell Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); and a brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world (and beyond) for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a gun-totin' Texan named Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she's just crazy.

Now here's an updated look at the episode line-up so far for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E01 "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner)

S06E02 "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust)

S06E03 "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter)

S06E04 "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer)

S06E05 "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.